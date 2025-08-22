World Igbo Congress pins 2025 convention on study of Okpara devt model 

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has disclosed that its 2025 convention in Boston USA, will focus on the study of the economic and development models used by the late former Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara.

Okpara, Premier of the defunct Eastern Region (1959 – 1966) is remembered as one of the most development-oriented leaders of Nigeria’s First Republic with economic and development models rooted in agricultural modernization, industrialization, and cooperative development, with a strong emphasis on self-reliance.

The Eastern Region under Okpara was often cited as the fastest-growing economy in sub-Saharan Africa, with thriving farms, industries, and infrastructure which the Nigerian Civil War disrupted much of the progress.

Vice President of the WIC, Hon Basil Onwukwe in a statement said that the group was founded in 1994, as an umbrella organization representing the collective interests of Igbo people in the diaspora and serves as a voice for advocacy, cultural preservation, and development partnerships between Igbo communities abroad and those at home.

Onwukwe further disclosed that this year’s annual convention will be a policy dialogue, and grassroots initiatives with the Igbo people all over the world, leaders, youths, friends, including other Africans, Nigerians, Caribbeans, and African – Americans.

“It is also an excellent opportunity to network and celebrate our shared cultural heritage. But the economic reengineering of the southeast Nigeria from the Diaspora, in line with Dr. Michael Okpara’s vision will dominate discussions at this month’s WIC convention scheduled at the Marriott hotel Boston, USA.

“The time has come to outgrow the economic and political barriers confronting our existence as Igbo people. WIC has been instrumental in shaping the narrative of Igbo identity on the global stage and want to use this year convention to capitalize Igbo Credit Union Bank with the aim to revisit Dr. M.I. Okpara’s developmental model that focused on how southeastern region became the world’s fastest-growing economy in the 60s,” Onwukwe said.

Onwukwe stated that in the present growing nationalistic world, WIC cannot fold arms and watch when it possesses the master plan; adding that the WIC Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Festus Okere, himself and others are rallying all and sundry to the convention that kicks off August 29.

Onwukwe, an entrepreneur and political strategist, said that the time is now to harvest Igbo talents across the globe toward socioeconomic transformation of homeland, with a particular focus on financial and political power exploration.