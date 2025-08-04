Women’s rights group decries attack on female cops

Women’s advocacy group, HerRights Watch, has condemned what it described as “a calculated, misogynistic and false campaign” to demonise police women serving in the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The group described the article recently published by an online medium, which sought to scandalise female officers, especially ACP Bukola Kuti and DSP David Victoria, as “a shameless, sexist smear built on malicious gossip rather than credible journalism.”

Convener of HerRights Watch, Onyinye Eze, in a statement, said: “Are those behind the attacks suggesting that women have no right to serve in sensitive positions or be recognised for their exceptional work and contributions to society? Are they implying that a woman’s competence and progress can only come through illicit means? That line of thinking is not only deeply offensive but also regressive and dangerous.

“The criteria for accelerated promotion are well-established, for instance any officer who wins Police Service Merit Award on two occasions automatically qualifies. The lady in question followed the same process because she merited it. Furthermore, contrary to the misleading claims in the article, she has been in service for well over 10 years. Can anyone reasonably claim that the same IGP has been responsible for all her promotions over the years when she has only worked with him for less than two years?

“As further proof of their malicious intent, the report falsely alleged that the promotion list was skewed in favour of officers from the South-West. However, a thorough review of the list shows that officers from the North-Central were, in fact, the top beneficiaries of the exercise.”

Eze pointed out that although the majority of officers promoted by the Police Service Commission in the referenced list were men, those behind the campaign chose to build their entire narrative around a handful of women, dragging their names in the mud without presenting verifiable facts.

“This is not investigative journalism; this is misogyny wrapped in a failing attempt to undermine the leadership of the police by targeting women as easy scapegoats and collateral damage,” she said.

Eze called on Nigerians to reject the attempt to turn women into scapegoats in institutional controversies, adding that if the promotions in the police Force are flawed, the process can be addressed without maligning hardworking and deserving women who are caught in the web.

“We cannot allow this kind of journalistic recklessness to go unchallenged. It breeds a hostile environment for women and reinforces the culture of impunity, where men can say and write anything against women without consequences. Enough is enough,” she said.