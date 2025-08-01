Women’s Afrobasket: D’Tigress beat Cameroon, advance to semi final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan by defeating Cameroon 83-47 and keeping their title defense campaign alive.

The victory extends their unbeaten run in Africa to 27, dating back to 2015, while moving them closer to a record fifth consecutive title. Only Senegal has achieved Nigeria’s current feat of four.

The game at Palais des Sports de Treichville, late Wednesday night, saw Jessica Thomas and Maria Ewodo get the Indomitable Lionesses off to a 4-0 start with their hot hands.

However, that was the only dominance they would enjoy once reigning MVP Amy Okonkwo got the defending champions on the board with a free throw.

With an Elizabeth Balogun jump shot, Rena Wakama’s side took the lead at 5-4, going on an 8-0 run. run in the last 2:40 to lead 21-9.

Cameroon adjusted on both ends of the floor to match Nigeria at 20 points in the second quarter. The first-quarter slump saw them trailing 41-29 at halftime.

However, a 25-2 run in the third quarter sealed the fate of the 2021 bronze medalists, rendering their 16-14 lead in the fourth quarter too little, too late.

Nigeria will face Senegal in the first semifinal game on Saturday.

After the game, Ezinne Kalu, the team’s guard, noted that the team played the “Nigerian basketball”.

“We just needed to stick together and play Nigerian basketball. This is the definition of Nigerian basketball: fighting, throwing the first punch, setting the tone, and bringing the energy to win over our supporters and fans.

“We are super excited to move to the semifinals! It’s going to be a great game. Senegal is a great team, and I’m looking forward to playing them,” she said.