Women urged to live purposeful, build financial capacity

Convener Olufunmi Ogunniran with Public Affairs Officer of the U.S Consulate; Julie McKay, and Sola Adesakin

By Etop Ekanem

The Arabinrin Wellness Conference 2.0 held in Lagos, created an avenue for participants, mostly women to be empowered with knowledge and strategies to rise above societal expectations and fulfill their unique assignments.

According to a statement by the Convener, Olufunmi Ogunniran, she said the speakers, who were hands-on, emphasized the importance of embracing purpose, building strong financial systems, and living intentionally.

This year’s conference, themed “The Sent Woman; Her Purpose, Posture, Positioning,” brought together professionals, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to discuss identity, calling, and economic impact shaping women’s lives.

Ogunniran, who is also the founder, Arabinrin Fashion Store, said the message behind the conference was anchored on the idea of the “sent woman”, a woman fulfilling her divine assignment irrespective of the phase of life she finds herself in.

The statement stressed that the event provided a platform for women to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Ogunniran noted that the experienced thought leaders who were fully prepared, shared insights on building strong financial systems, embracing purpose, and living intentionally.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Irene Olumese, urged women to stop chasing validation and start aligning with the real work of living out their assignment. Financial educator, Sola Adesakin, emphasized the importance of women taking control of their finances and building strong systems that support their purpose.

The conference emphasized the importance of mindset transformation as the foundation for sustainable entrepreneurship.

The speakers encouraged women to reject limiting stereotypes, take responsibility for their growth, and build intentional lives. By doing so, women can fulfill their unique assignments and create lasting impact in their communities.

The Arabinrin Wellness Conference 2.0 provided a valuable platform for women to connect, learn, and grow.

Through their unique stories, the speakers shared insights and experiences, which inspired the women to rise above societal expectations and fulfill their unique assignments.

Speaking on The Affluence of a S.E.N.T Woman- Make, Manage and Multiply money, A Financial educator and founder of Smart Stewards, Sola Adesakin, urged the women to take control of their finances and build strong systems that support their purpose, saying no assignment can thrive without money.

Adesakin explained that women must stop treating money as a secondary matter and shift from hustle to structure, strategy and sustainability.

“You are not just sent to raise a family or do ministry. You are sent for impact, impact that must be funded. If you weren’t handed a silver spoon, you must manufacture one,” she said.

Using the acronym S.E.N.T (Skillful & systems, Education, Network and Technology), she called on women to be intentional about their growth, relationships and use of digital tools.

She said many women work hard but repeat the cycle of effort without results because they don’t build systems. “Our mothers had resilience, but no structure. We must do better,” she said.

Adesakin added that wealth is not measured by earnings, but by what is built over time. “The goal is not to impress but to be secure.

Your resources should fund your vision and your future. You are a SENT woman. Be strategic. Build well. And stop making excuses,” she added.