Women mobilise to boost political representation ahead of 2027 in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — Women leaders in politics and business have renewed calls for increased female participation in politics as part of efforts to achieve gender equality and strengthen socio-economic development, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The call was made during the Women in Politics Sensitisation Programme held in Ibadan at the weekend, themed “Understanding Our Role in Active Politics.” The event focused on addressing the low representation of women in politics, particularly in Oyo State.

Host and initiator of the programme, entrepreneur and farmer, Omolara Kafilat Svenson Busari, said the initiative was conceived in response to the low number of women in political offices across the state.

“My target is to see more women run for political offices, especially in Oyo State. If you do the statistics, Oyo is lagging behind when it comes to women’s participation and representation in both elective and appointive positions,” she said.

Busari clarified that the sensitisation was not funded by any political body but driven by her personal efforts and support from committed stakeholders determined to change the status quo.

In her remarks, Mrs. Aderonke Adedeji, APC Women Leader for Egbeda Local Government, stressed the importance of sensitising women about their rights and encouraging them to get involved.

“The programme is aimed at sensitising women on their fundamental rights as Nigerian citizens to actively participate in politics and demand what is duly theirs,” she said.

Similarly, former Oyo State House of Assembly candidate, Mrs. Aina Okeare, underscored the importance of mentorship for aspiring female politicians.

“Most women don’t have mentors. They take the risk of joining politics based on capacity or antecedents, believing it would work out. But most times, it doesn’t. Platforms like this will provide mentorship opportunities from experienced women,” she explained.

Also speaking, Oyo State APC Women Leader, Alhaja Tinuade Adigun, expressed optimism that the programme would encourage more women to join politics and secure family support in the process.

“The programme will help bring more women into politics and also get the support of their husbands,” she said.