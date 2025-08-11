Women deserve to be well-educated, financially empowered – Ezenwokike

….launches groundbreaking Book on women entrepreneurship

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Amid ongoing concerns over gender inequality in Nigeria, the Founder of Tomorrow’s Women Development Organization (TWDO), Dr. Chinyere Ezenwokike, has called for urgent investment in women’s education, financial empowerment, and confidence-building.

Speaking at the launch of her new book, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Nigeria: Enhancing Access to Finance, Effective Interventions and Addressing Key Challenges, Ezenwokike said the publication reflects her 24 years of advocacy and development work focused on women’s advancement. The event was chaired by Sir David Anchaver and attended by academics, civil society leaders, and development stakeholders.

Ezenwokike said the book is both a scholarly contribution and a rallying point for dismantling narratives that sideline women. She stressed that women’s resilience and potential are underutilized due to entrenched discrimination, urging policymakers and communities to discard oppressive practices and create enabling environments for women to thrive.

“My vision is to see women who are well-educated, financially empowered, and confident in their ability to lead and transform society,” she stated.

The author also encouraged women to pursue their passions with clarity, leverage growth-focused platforms, and embrace networking and professional development opportunities. Her work was widely commended as a significant addition to the fields of gender and entrepreneurship, offering practical strategies to overcome institutional and societal barriers that hinder women’s access to finance.