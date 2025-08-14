Woman wins Abuja property case, awarded N30m

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ruled in favour of Mabel Ndagi in a long-running dispute over a property in Maitama, Abuja, confirming her as the rightful owner.

The court upheld an earlier judgment by the FCT High Court, which had recognised Ndagi’s legal ownership and awarded her N30 million in damages.

The case, which involved appellant Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba, has now reached its conclusion after years of legal wrangling.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Emmanuel Agim said the claimant had provided sufficient evidence to prove her ownership.

He reaffirmed the legal principle quod quid plantatur solo, solo cedit, meaning that whatever is fixed to the land becomes part of it, as a key part of Nigerian property law.

The court stressed that building on disputed land without a valid title, particularly while litigation is ongoing, amounts to serious trespass.

Justice Yargata Nimpar also reiterated that the age-old maxim remains applicable under Nigerian land laws.

In addition to the N30 million in damages, Ndagi was awarded N100,000 in court costs. The appellant was further ordered to pay N400,000 as costs for the appeal.