Wole Soyinka hailed as ‘cultural deity’ at Brazil-Nigeria heritage dialogue

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has been described as more than a legend but a “symbolic deity” whose influence transcends generations.

The tribute came from Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) and Secretary of the World Orisha Congress (WOOCON), during the “Brazil-Nigeria: Heritage, Dialogue and Future” event at the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District in Brazil.

The event was organized by the Oduduwa Heritage Home in collaboration with Parliamentarian Gabriel Magno.

In a press statement by Caleb Nor, Media Assistant to Executive Secretary, NICO, Ajiboye said Soyinka’s contributions to drama, poetry, and intellectual thought elevate him beyond legendary status, making him a timeless figure and voice of Africa’s conscience and creative spirit.

He recalled childhood stories of Soyinka’s eloquence, which inspired his own path in life, and spoke proudly of his Orisa heritage, stressing the importance of cultural identity in nation-building.

Ajiboye also highlighted WOOCON’s plan to bring over 5 million Orisha devotees to Nigeria for a spiritual convergence aimed at reconnecting with ancestral roots.

Prof. Soyinka currently serves as Patron of WOOCON, alongside Prof. Wande Abimbola, with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as Chairman and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, as Co-Chairman.