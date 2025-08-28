Withheld funds: APC governors would’ve stop our salaries – Osun labour leader

As Adeleke promises Imole soft loans for workers

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Leaders of organised Labour in Osun State have described the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as worker-friendly, having sustained payment of workers’ salaries despite the Federal Government’s withholding of local government council funds in the state.

Recall that the Federal Government has withheld funds due to Local Government Council Areas in the State since March over a control battle between the APC and PDP elected officials in the state.

Speaking at a reception organised for the Governor at the Government Secretariat on Thursday, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC, Mr Abimbola Fasasi, said the past All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors would have hidden under the current Local Government crisis to stop workers’ salaries.

He described Adeleke as a passionate leader who went the extra mile to ensure that workers get paid as and when due despite the shortfall.

“The ongoing withholding of Local Government funds since March would be a good ground for the APC government to stop our salaries and tell us that when the economy improves, we will get paid. But Governor Ademola Adeleke has been going to extra mile to ensure we get paid promptly. We are with you till 2030”, he said.

Similarly, the President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Osun State, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, said workers in the state would not go against the governor, irrespective of intimidation from the federal government.

“The Governor has continued to stay with us since March when FG stop sending the due allocation to the local government council areas of the state, and irrespective of the Federal Government’s steps or action, we will continue to stand with the governor and ensure his re-election is possible next year”, he said.

In the same vein, the State NLC Chairman, Dr Christopher Arapasopo, charged the Attorney General of the Federation to allow the rule of law to prevail with a view to ensuring the release of the state local government council allocation.

His words, “We refused to be intimidated by agents of the FG, this is a message to the Minister of Finance, Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Government to release the LG allocation of Osun state, we stand with Adeleke and nothing can make us betray him”.

Responding, the elated Governor revealed that his administration would soon inaugurate a soft loan for workers in the state, commending them for standing by him and his administration for over two years.

His words, “Your welfare remains my administration’s priority, its paramount. During my campaign, I told you many good things were going to happen, and it is happening. Very soon, Imole soft loan is coming to you all.

“I can assure you by the special grace of God, we will get our local Government allocation in full”.