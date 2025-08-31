Wike’s bountiful harvests of Projects, testaments of Tinubu’s good governance – Okotie-Eboh

By Oke Adamudagha

Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, son of Nigeria’s first Finance Minister and former Regent of the Warri Kingdom, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, as a dependable ally and a true instrument of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Okotie-Eboh made this assertion while celebrating the harvest of landmark projects commissioned in Abuja by President Tinubu, who was represented at different times by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

He commended President Tinubu for his foresight in appointing Barr. Wike as FCT Minister, noting that the choice was “a decision well taken” and a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to good governance.

According to him, Wike has not only justified his appointment but has also exceeded expectations by delivering critical infrastructure within a short period, transforming Abuja into a modern capital city befitting Nigeria’s pride of place in Africa.

He explained that he was celebrating Wike’s uncommon achievements over the execution of bountiful projects within just two years in office. Any president, he said, who has a minister like Wike, can confidently rest, knowing there would be no regrets in such an appointment.

Okotie-Eboh highlighted that Wike has successfully delivered numerous public projects ranging from road infrastructure to administrative buildings, bridges, and recreational facilities.

He stressed that these projects, commissioned by top government leaders on behalf of the President, symbolize not just development but also the Renewed Hope Agenda in practical action.

Among the major road infrastructure projects completed under Wike are the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) right-hand service carriageway from Idu to Kubwa, and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II left-hand carriageway from Ring Road I to Wasa Junction.

Other notable roads include Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, Arterial Road N16 Maitama–Katampe (Gishiri), and Collector Road CN2 (Zakari A. Kyari Street) in Mabushi, linking Judges’ Quarters in Katampe.

The FCT Minister has also delivered six new rural road projects across the area councils. These include Naharati Road (Abaji), Yangoji–Sukuku–Ebo Road (Kwali), Paikon-Kore–Ibwa Road (Gwagwalada), Garage Junction to LEA Secretariat Road (Kuje), Gabo–Tokulo Road (Bwari), and the Saburi Access Road (AMAC).

Additional rural road projects such as the Paikon-Kore–Ibwa stretch (9 km), Yangoji (11.3 km), Kuje dual carriageway (5 km), Naharati–Ukya–Angwan Hausawa Road (5 km), and the Gaba–Tokulu Road (7.2 km) have further deepened rural connectivity.

Okotie-Eboh also noted that several ongoing projects are reshaping Abuja’s transportation system. These include the Asokoro–Apo expressway, the Jahi–Katampe flyover, the Utako–Mabushi flyover, and the expansion of the Life Camp Junction–Kubwa Expressway.

He explained that these projects, along with new access roads such as the Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III (a six-lane 4 km stretch) and the road linking N16 to Judges’ Quarters through N20 (Wole Soyinka Way), are improving the city’s central connectivity.

Urban infrastructure and central area upgrades have also received attention. The International Conference Centre (ICC) has undergone full renovation and is ready for commissioning.

Similarly, the Greater Abuja Water Supply Network (Loops 1, 2, 5 & 6) has been completed, while modern bus terminals have been constructed in Mabushi and Kugbo to ease urban transportation.

The Abuja Light Rail System was another major milestone. Initially stalled, it was revived under Wike’s leadership, upgraded to 97% completion, and relaunched in May 2024.

Residents enjoyed free rides throughout the year as part of Wike’s effort to encourage patronage and restore public confidence in rail transportation.

Institutional and civic projects have also been delivered. The Vice President’s official residence, abandoned for years, was completed and inaugurated under Wike.

The establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, with a Head of Service and permanent secretaries, has strengthened administrative capacity within the FCT.

Schools and hospitals were not left out. Nineteen schools have been rehabilitated, while health facilities in Gwarimpa, Gwagwalada, and Utako have been upgraded.

The resurfacing of 57 km of roads in the city center has improved mobility, while justice infrastructure such as the Court of Appeal complex has been completed.

On security, Wike’s administration provided vehicles and motorbikes to enhance rural policing, while capacity development programs have improved the efficiency of FCT staff.

Prince Okotie-Eboh noted that under Wike, the FCT achieved a 95% budget implementation rate in 2024 — an unprecedented feat in its history.

He further observed that revenue generation rose by 53.5% in the first half of 2023 compared to 2022, thanks to reforms introduced in the FCT-IRS.

In the area of staff welfare, Wike ensured the payment of minimum wage, arrears, and promotions, while introducing training and advancement programs under the LEAD-P initiative.

Okotie-Eboh declared that “Nobody will raise an eyebrow if Barrister Nyesom Wike is referred to as the instrument of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, considering the joy and commendations Nigerians showered on him during the unveiling of these gigantic projects.”

He explained that Wike’s track record in Rivers State as governor has been replicated in Abuja, proving that capacity, commitment, and political will can transform any environment.



He emphasized that Nigerians have every reason to celebrate the FCT Minister because his efforts have restored confidence in governance, demonstrated result-oriented leadership, and strengthened public trust in the Tinubu administration.

Oke Adamudagha writes from Warri