Wike rejects ‘double-faced’ accusation, defends service in APC Cabinet

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has rejected allegations of political treachery, defending his decision to serve in President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress APC administration while maintaining his membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

During a media chat on Monday in Abuja, Wike took serious exception to an interviewer who drew a parallel between him and the two-faced Roman god, Janus.

In Roman mythology, Janus is often depicted with two faces, one looking forward and the other looking backwards.

The minister dismissed the comparison, arguing that his actions have been transparent and consistent.

Wike elaborated on his decision-making process, asserting that he never concealed his opposition to the PDP’s presidential campaign. “From Day One, I said no,” he declared.

He explained that, having openly withdrawn his support for the PDP, he was faced with a choice between two other viable parties – the APC and the Labour Party LP.

He said; “I am not double-faced. I take very serious exceptions to that. No. They (Atiku and Co) could not say they saw me in their campaigns, that I spoke on their favour and then I went and did a different thing. They would have meant double face. From Day One, I said no.

“Two, I said having not supported then, who am I going to support in the South? There were two alternative parties – the APC and the LP. In my own judgement I looked at who could win the election and who had the capacity to take Nigeria away from where we were. And I was right. Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the election”.

Wike recalled that the late Chief Bola Ige was a member of he defunct Alliance for Democracy AD when he served in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. “So, did Bola Ige have a double face”, he queried.