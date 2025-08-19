Wike kicks off new phase of FCT water projects

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday begun another round of projects commissioning and flag-offs, starting with the newly rehabilitated Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant at Lower Usuma Dam in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council.

The development comes barely six weeks after the minister concluded a 16-day series of projects commissioning across the FCT, which ended on July 3.

According to the schedule released by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Wike will on Wednesday flag off the construction and expansion of water supply to satellite towns, beginning with Bwari Township in Bwari Area Council (Lot 1).

On Thursday, the exercise will continue with the flag-off of water projects in Karu town and its environs in Abuja Municipal Area Council (Lot 2).

It will be recalled that while commissioning the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project on June 16, Wike had disclosed that the FCT Administration signed a fresh agreement during President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 visit to China.

The deal, he said, was targeted at extending water supply to satellite communities such as Bwari, Kubwa, and Karu.

He assured then that procurement processes for the projects were near completion and pledged timely delivery of the works.