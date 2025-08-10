Why we withheld certificate from viral corps member Ushie Rita – NYSC

By Efe Onodjae

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has debunked reports circulating on social media alleging that a corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, with state code number LA/24B/8325, was denied her Certificate of National Service (CNS) over alleged critical comments about the government.

In a statement posted on the official page, the scheme described the claims as “entirely unfounded and false in their entirety,” stressing that the decision to withhold her certificate was for “valid disciplinary reasons” and not politically motivated.

According to NYSC, Ms. Ushie is among 131 corps members whose certificates were withheld for various infractions. In her case, the management said her service year was extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometric clearance exercise , a sanction it said was in line with the NYSC bye-laws.

“This extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case. The principle of equal treatment was applied as it is in all similar situations,” the statement read.

NYSC urged members of the public to view the matter objectively and avoid politicising it, noting that extensions for non-compliance have been a longstanding tradition in the scheme’s operations.

“The NYSC remains committed to discharging its mandate in line with the dictates of the constitution,” the statement added.

The scheme, however, reaffirmed its pledge to uphold fairness and discipline in the conduct of the national service, reiterating its slogan: Nigeria is ours; Nigeria we serve.

Vanguard News