Why we established drug rehabilitation centre in Ondo –  Adeyeye

– Will Serve as Beacon of Hope for Drug Addicts, Others — Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The founder of Minds Medica Specialist Hospital and Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Ondo town, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, has called for urgent action to address the growing cases of mental health disorders and substance abuse across Nigeria.

Speaking at the inauguration of the neuropsychiatric facility, Adeyeye described the situation as a national emergency, citing statistics that show between 25% and 30% of the population are affected by mental health issues.

He lamented the inadequate facilities for treating mental illnesses and drug addiction, especially in Ondo State, and explained that the centre was established to fill this critical gap.

“This facility is not a profit venture but a mission to provide care for those battling mental health challenges and drug addiction. With the rising rate of substance abuse in Nigeria, we must act urgently,” Adeyeye said.

He noted that Ondo State previously had only one government-run neuropsychiatric hospital in Akure, emphasizing the need for more accessible care.

“Mental illness is not the end of life; it is treatable. Drug abuse has become an epidemic. This is a societal emergency, and everyone must get involved,” he added.

His wife, Professor Olufunke Adeyeye, a professor of medicine, linked the rise in suicides to increasing drug abuse, particularly among youths.

“We have a lot of young people who take all sorts of drugs, resulting in nervous breakdowns. When one person suffers from a mental health condition, the entire family is affected,” she said.

Delivering a lecture on “The Burden of Mental Health Disorder and Drug Addiction in Nigeria,” Dr. Dokun Adedeji, CEO of Compassionate Care Recovery Initiative, highlighted that rehabilitation is possible. He shared success stories of recovered individuals who have become professionals like doctors and lawyers.

He stressed that stigma remains one of the biggest obstacles in addressing mental illness, despite estimates that 25–30% of Nigerians experience some form of mental disorder.

“It is not a life sentence. People can be helped and live productive lives. But the stigma prevents many from seeking help,” he said.

While commissioning the facility, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the initiative, describing it as a “beacon of hope” for individuals and families battling mental health challenges and drug addiction.

“Minds Medica’s mission to offer affordable, accessible, and high-quality mental health services is a bold step in preserving the well-being of our people,” the governor said.

He added, “By opening this facility, we’re sending a strong message that mental health matters, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.”