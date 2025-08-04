Why we empowered 61 girls in Lagos — ATLAS

By Henry Obetta, LAGOS

THE Access to Learning and School Initiative, ATLAS, through its Empowering Lives Through Education project, ELITE, has equipped 61 girls in Majidun, Ikorodu, with soap-making skills in its effort to leverage on behavioral change among trained teenage girls.

The initiative, backed by PLAN International Nigeria, aimed to foster health resilience and economic empowerment while addressing environmental challenges.

The Executive Director of ATLAS Initiative, Mr Habeeb Balogun, said the project was set up to train 50 girls in the community, but 61 girls were later trained on various skills including sexual reproductive healths and rights as well as practical skill that actually speak to SRHR.

Balogun said: “During the graduation ceremony of the girls after 9 months of training, what the graduands exhibited on the day of their graduation ceremony depicted they can now produce hygiene products which include soaps, antiseptic solution like Dettol or Izal, shampoos, conditioners, and various products that can be used for their personal hygiene.

“We also taught them on making eco-friendly reusable pads as well as Upcycling that address indiscriminate waste and can end up reducing the cases of teenage pregnancy, early marriage, and abuse that can happen to out of school girls or young girls who are not in the position to fend for themselves.

“This project had been really wholistic, we are thankful that we are able to engage all these various community stakeholders, and they are able to take up safeguarding of these children, they are able to support with their training and the children are being able to demonstrate all the skills that they are being taught.

“The Elite Enterprise is one of the developments that happened during the training. We are going to continue engaging them. Stakeholders have already promised to patronize the girls of the skills we have taught them, they promised to get contracts for them.

“We have given some very exceptional girls out of all the 61 girls we have trained some startup kits to give to start up as a business; we are starting with a cottage business which is a cooperative side of business.

“The Elite Enterprise is going to be a cooperative business model where the girls are going to be working in groups.

We have shared these girls into groups according to their personal interest that drives their passion. Upcycling, making reusable pads, girls develop passion in making hygiene products”.

In his remarks, the Secretary of Abejoye CDA, Pastor Felix Egbodofo, who commended the ATLAS team for the initiative, said: “The community appreciates what they have done for our daughters, they taught them how to turn waste to money and a lot of good things like that.

“We need the continuity of this job, and stakeholders in this community at a meeting had promised us that. We are going to monitor how they progress, we don’t just want them to learn the job, they performed excellently in displaying what they have done.”

One of the benefactors of the ELITE project, Adewale Idowu expressed her gratitude towards programme.

Idowu said: “All the knowledge we learned would be beneficial for us in the future. I will go into full business now that the training has ended. We thank ATLAS for their support and we promise them we will make them proud with the training.”