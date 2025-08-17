Why we built first kidney care centre in Owo – Ijalana

…A Lifeline for Ondo State – Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson | Akure

In a landmark move to boost healthcare delivery in Ondo State, a new outpatient dialysis facility, the Titilayo Memorial Kidney Care Centre, has been inaugurated in Owo Local Government Area — the first of its kind in the state.

The founder, Mr. Kayode Ijalana, said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare access, ensuring that people in smaller communities are not left behind.

“This project is more than just bricks and machines. It represents hope, treatment, and responsibility,” Ijalana said at the commissioning ceremony. “Real change begins with actions like this. We cannot focus only on big cities. Everyone’s life matters.”

The centre currently houses four functional dialysis machines and is expected to serve as a treatment hub for kidney patients while creating jobs for locals.

Ijalana emphasized that the centre’s mission is to provide exceptional, personalized kidney care, and its vision is to be a leading provider of innovative, patient-centered treatment. He added that the facility was established to reduce the stress and time patients endure traveling long distances to access care.

“People often travel far for dialysis, and that delay can cost lives,” he noted. “My goal is simply to give back to my community. God blessed me, and this is my way of saying thank you.”

He also stressed the importance of preventive care, urging Nigerians to take kidney health seriously by staying hydrated and avoiding late intervention. While addressing concerns about insecurity, Ijalana encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora not to be deterred by social media fears, stating that “the reality on the ground is different.”

Speaking at the event, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by the Chairman of the State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Olusegun Ategbole, described the facility as a timely intervention to combat the growing burden of kidney disease.

“Kidney disease is a rising public health concern in Nigeria. The establishment of this specialist facility is a commendable step that aligns with our EASE agenda to improve access to quality healthcare,” the governor stated.

Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upgrading health infrastructure and reducing medical tourism, describing the centre as a beacon of hope for patients across Ondo State and beyond. He charged the facility’s management to uphold professionalism and excellence.

Also speaking, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, praised the project as a visionary and practical intervention, urging other well-meaning indigenes to emulate the gesture.

“This type of care is best delivered through private initiative. The impact extends beyond Owo. Let this be a challenge to others to come home and invest in their people,” the monarch said.

He also linked the community’s development to the need for peace, stating, “Where there is no peace, there can be no progress.”

Health professionals and community leaders present at the event hailed the initiative as a policy-driven success that illustrates how private investment can complement government efforts in the healthcare sector.