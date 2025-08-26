Why we allowed APC candidates to contest Edo LG 2023 elections – Chair

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe on Monday said the leadership of the party allowed its candidates to contest in the 2023 local government area election despite obvious efforts to compromise the exercise by the then government to gather momentum for the 2024 governorship election.

Tenebe stated this when he received the chairmanship candidates of the APC in that election at the party secretariat, where he said their labour would not be in vain.

He commended them for their determination, confidence and belief in the party despite being in opposition at that time, contesting against an incumbent government led by former governor Godwin Obaseki.

Tenebe said, “People never believed that APC should contest that election but I believed that we should enable us to gather momentum for the governorship election which was coming then. Consultations began with party leaders, and we all later agreed that the party should contest that election, which was keenly contested.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under Godwin Obaseki wrote the results of that election.

“You people did your best in the election and campaigned vigorously for Senator Monday Okpebholo to win the governorship election in the state. You work hard to ensure APC win the governorship election as that is the only way your stolen mandate will be returned.

“The party will stand with you and not allow your labour to be in vain. The party will not allow you to work alone as the party will work with you. The governor is very much aware of your support”.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Enahoro Aikpokpo said they contested at a very difficult time to keep the party alive despite the intimidation and challenges they faced.

He called on the party to consider them and give them the right of first refusal as they are interested in the forthcoming local government election in the states.