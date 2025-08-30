Why ‘Universal Donor’ film adaptation didn’t happen – Ben Amushie

By Benjamin Njoku

Ben Amushie, a United States-based Nigerian storyteller, poet, and playwright, has revealed that he couldn’t proceed with a film adaptation of his book “Universal Donor” due to lack of resources and funding. The project, which was planned to be an action-packed film with a budget of USD20 million alongside Hollywood producer Ernest Harris, didn’t materialize.

The film adaptation of “Universal Donor” was an action thriller set in Iraq, New York, and Nigeria, involving medical researchers, doctors, and politicians trying to find a cure for a virus in New York City.

Amushie blamed funding issues for the project’s failure, highlighting the struggles African storytellers face in realizing their visions due to limited resources. He expressed regret that without adequate funding, many compelling African stories remain untold.

“If we had produced that movie, it could have elevated African storytelling to new heights. However, without essential resources and funding, we continue to struggle with chill penury, causing many of these marvelous African stories to wither and fade within our bellies.

“This is the reality of our time, unfortunately. The harsh truth is that African storytelling is impeded by a lack of resources and funding. Without adequate support, countless compelling stories are cast into the shadows, and talented creators are forced to postpone and even abandon their dreams,

“The unrealized film adaptation of “Universal Donor,” which Ernest Harris tried in vain to source funding for, serves as a painful reminder of this grim reality. The struggle to bring African stories to life creates a disheartening cycle of promise and disappointment, as funding issues stall or abandon projects that could resonate with audiences worldwide”, Amushie lamented.