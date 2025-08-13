Why Tinubu is upscaling support for NDLEA’s drug war – NSA Ribadu, AGF Fagbemi

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to strengthen the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) because of its strategic value to the country’s national security architecture.

The NSA stated this at the inauguration of 46 new vehicles distributed to strategic commands and formations of NDLEA on Wednesday, 13th August 2025, at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Ribadu commended the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), and his team for their sustained commitment, discipline, and energy in transforming the NDLEA into a result-oriented force against the threat of illicit drugs.

His words: “I commend the Chairman, General Mohamed Buba Marwa, for his discipline, commitment, and transformative leadership. Under his watch, NDLEA has become a result-oriented force addressing the threats posed by illicit drugs that undermine our national security, social stability, and public health.

“This event is not just about commissioning vehicles. Without the mobility to swiftly reach danger points, intercept traffickers, and move resources where they are most needed, our fight is constrained.

“The link between drug trafficking and insecurity is systemic. Criminal gangs benefit from drug profits. Groups involved in armed violence sometimes fund their activities through it. Many young Nigerians fall victim to addiction, with consequences for families and communities.

“This is why the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prioritizes drug control as a pillar of our national security strategy. The President’s support through funding, inter-agency cooperation, and policy alignment has enabled today’s milestone.

“These vehicles will be deployed nationwide to amplify NDLEA’s operational presence, strengthen deterrence, and ensure that traffickers are brought to justice.

“As the lead agency for drug control, arrest, seizure, investigation, and prosecution, NDLEA will continue to receive the backing of the Office of the National Security Adviser, which will also coordinate its efforts with other security and regulatory agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, and NAFDAC.”

The NSA urged NDLEA officers to see the commissioning as a call to action: to do more, remain vigilant, act within the law, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

In his welcome remarks, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive said the event reflects ongoing efforts to reposition the Agency as a modern, efficient, and respected organization, as well as the sustained commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to equipping frontline institutions for national security and public health.

“To that extent, today’s event is a milestone, as NDLEA is now counted among a distinguished group of security and drug law enforcement agencies around the world that are not only visible in their operations but also respected and making impacts,” he noted.

Expressing appreciation to President Tinubu for his strategic support for the Agency, Marwa said, “The procurement of these vehicles was made possible by the fiscal backing of this administration, which continues to address the root causes of insecurity and social challenges.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the President has prioritised national stability, institutional reform, and the safety of every Nigerian life. That trust motivates us to deliver even more.”

Marwa said, “We know from both intelligence and experience that drug abuse and trafficking are linked to many security challenges in the country. The connection is clear: kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency, and cult violence often involve illicit substances. Drug trafficking encourages harmful behaviours and undermines social values.

“No serious approach to national security can ignore drug control, and this is why we pursue our mandate with focus and determination.”

He noted that in just two years of President Tinubu’s administration, the NDLEA has achieved significant results:

Arrest of 40,887 drug offenders, including 45 major suspects.

Seizure of over 5.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit substances recovered from streets, communities, warehouses, border routes, and ports nationwide.

Destruction of 704.445 hectares of cannabis farms.

Conviction of 8,682 individuals through the court process.

Treatment and rehabilitation of 24,173 drug users in 30 rehab centres nationwide.

8,698 sensitization activities under the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign in schools, worship centres, workplaces, motor parks, and communities.

Marwa acknowledged that the fight against illicit drugs is ongoing and evolving, requiring sharper intelligence, stronger community engagement, and improved mobility and logistics.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, commended President Tinubu for supporting the NDLEA’s achievements under Marwa’s leadership, stressing the link between drug trafficking and various criminal activities.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, also praised the NDLEA’s professionalism and resilience, saying the procurement of vehicles will boost operational capacity and deterrence.

Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, congratulated President Tinubu for appointing effective leaders like Marwa, stating that the vehicles procured met due process and quality standards.

A total of 38 SUVs were distributed to Zonal Commands, Strategic Commands, and State Commands nationwide, while 10 sedan cars went to directorates.

No fewer than 15 newly promoted Commanders of Narcotics were decorated with their new rank of Assistant Commander General of Narcotics (ACGN) at the event.