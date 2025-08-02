Why North should support Tinubu’s re-election bid – Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has appealed to political leaders in northern Nigeria to support the president’s quest for a second term in office.

He made the appeal on Saturday during the 2025 Dialogue Session of the Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators, held in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila described President Tinubu as a national leader committed to unity, fairness, and inclusive governance, noting that his administration has worked to ensure equitable distribution of projects and opportunities across all regions.

He urged the forum to rally behind Tinubu’s administration and help consolidate its achievements by backing his re-election.

He said, “President Tinubu is not just a Southern leader; he is a national leader who has carried every region along.

“From critical infrastructure to policy reforms, the North is benefitting from a government that believes in equity and shared prosperity.”

He added, “We are laying solid foundations today, and it is only right that the President is allowed to finish what he started.”

Also speaking at the event, National Chairman of the Forum, Nnanna Igbokwe, praised the Northern Caucus for what he described as a “bold and patriotic stand.”

“This resolution by the Northern Caucus is a significant statement of statesmanship. It shows leadership that transcends personal or regional interest. I am confident that more zones will follow this example in the spirit of unity and continuity,” Igbokwe remarked.

At the end of the dialogue, the Northern Caucus released a communiqué expressing support for the continuation of the Southern Presidency and endorsing Tinubu for a second term.

The statement, signed by Rufai Chanchangi, Coordinator of the Northern Caucus, and Atiwurcha, Secretary of the Caucus, read: “As partners in nation building, we subscribe to issues that unite us as a people for the peace and progress of our nation, Nigeria. We align to the unifying foundation of our country which relates to the rotation of power between the North and South. We advocate that the south be allowed to complete their tenure.

“The forum is of the belief that it will be in the best interest of the north for the incumbent to complete the tenure of the south,” the communiqué declared.