Why Nigerian girls should leverage tech for global relevance

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Abigail Aderibigbe, Ogechukwu Ibegbunam & Peter-Claver Obasi

Over the years, the gap between male and female technology adopters widened unimaginably but several women-led initiatives in technology seem to have closed the gap in recent times.

However, the problem appears to be having women and young girls develop interest in leveraging technology as a means of achieving success.

Part of the initiatives is the just concluded ‘Innovation in Her Hands’, a Thrive STEM Girl Event organised by Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation, a non-governmental organization saddled with the responsibility of empowering young girls.

For young girls, leveraging technology brings about exposure to technology trends, solving complex challenges as well as using technology tools to navigate, hence the essence of the programme as instrumental to the lives of the young girls.

Speaking to the students, Sheila Ash Nelson, CEO Ash Nelson Partner Limited, Cybersecurity Company, disclosed that technology brings inspiration and innovation that young girls need as part of the prerequisites to be relevant in the global space.

Her words: “As a young girl, you need to know that technology is one of the prerequisites to be relevant in the global space and the fact that technology is an equalizer, you need to leverage on it to be able to manifest your potential.

“Technology is not limited. You do not need to be in science class before becoming tech savvy. You can pick an area, even art or farming, and you can digitize it. We are living in a digital economy.

“So it means that you do not necessarily have to separate passion from impact. That you are in Art or Commercial class does not mean you cannot make use of technology.

“I think social media has also created a platform for people to explore technology, and they are doing what they love, whether it is hairdressing or cooking. This is what everybody can leverage.

“Young girls should not be afraid and if you are afraid, still encourage yourself to move forward, be committed to being the best. Always be curious, and want to learn and know more..

“We do not believe anybody is better than us. So I think embracing technology is the way to excelling in life. The fact that technology is wide makes it easier to choose your area of interest and build on it.

“Nigerians think outside of the box and that is why the world is looking for talents in Nigeria. This is why young girls should be deliberate about technology. We are bold, empowered and curious”, she urged.

Another speaker, Esther Godwins, Business Developer at INITS Limited advised young girls not to limit themselves. “You are capable; do not allow the fear of what people would say, or the ridiculous standard that society has set to deter you or to hold you back.

“There is so much in you. You are powerful. Just the mere fact that you are a woman already makes you powerful. You are creative, you are smart, and you are beautiful.

“So I just want you to always keep your head straight, your shoulders high, and know that you matter in society. The world is waiting for your ideas. The world is for your innovation. The world is waiting for the wonderful things you have to offer.

“So do not be afraid to fail. Do it afraid. It is a normal thing. It is okay to be afraid. But then do it afraid. Do not allow fear to stop you from attaining the beautiful things that you can attain.

“Do not allow fear to deter you from doing the wonderful things that you can do for Nigeria and even the world at large. And I look forward to the great things that we do as women in the world”.

Meanwhile, the founder of Thrive Above and Beyond Foundation, Bolaji John, disclosed that the foundation was created to address some challenges encountered by young girls in different communities.

According to her, students, children, women and girls, in underserved communities are not given access and opportunity to innovation. This foundation gives access to girls that would never have had an opportunity to work with a laptop.

“This is a maiden edition and we have 100 girls who have been taught on technology skills and tools but 90 of them have graduated.

“We have the brightest minds of students, intelligent but for their backgrounds, they are not privileged. So, the programme was organised to enable them to have access to internet enabled tools, digital tools so as to be able to learn and become great innovators in the future.

“At first, the girls were confused on how the programme would help them with the seven days of learning and understanding various technology modules. But, as the programme continued, the girls developed confidence and performed extremely beyond expectation.

“They solved problems, built websites, graphics design, web development, HTML, essential. They also learned leadership skills and proffered solutions to different business problems, and it is very interesting to see what we can do when innovation is really in the hands of a girl.

“The programme was not only organised for girls in secondary schools but it was organised for girls between the age of 15 and 20 years old.

“The plan was to give them opportunity because if they are ideal at home, they might become a burden and liability to themselves.

“Presently, the economic situation in Nigeria needs everyone to stand on her feet hence the need to engage the girls in tech.

“The beauty of technology is that you can do anything and go everywhere with it. With a phone in your hand, with a tab, with an iPad, you can do anything and go everywhere with it.

“We believe that every child has gifts, and so you can have technology in your hands. You cannot manipulate technology. We want the children to be innovative thinkers. We want the technology in your hands for you to become innovative.

“There are mentors who have been assigned to consistently mentor them. We did not just train them every day, we sit around with them, mentor them, teach them the things on how to refocus and repurpose and identify the things that they already inbuilt in them. So for us, we were teaching them that they can build and create.

“Our partners, Cisco and interswitch have taken up the mentorship for the girls. They are willing to take some of the girls for internships in their facilities and in their internship programs.

“For the mentorship program, we plan to run it for the next six months. We will set up a regular meeting with them, to be able to know how they are coping with their skills and admissions.

“We are partnering with First Option School and the John center, to facilitate the admissions of the girls into university.

“Our next project is for women in tech. This will enable the women in tech to thrive. The organization is to empower girls, women and to bridge the gap, ensuring that every woman and girl also deserves a seat at the table of innovation”, she said.

One of the students, Ahmed Beidat, 17 years old, thanked the organizer for such a gesture. “At first, I thought, it was not real. I just gave it a thought to apply for the programme. But, I discovered that it was a good programme.

“I completed my project, I completed my modules, I got my certificate and I am now a graduate in Coding. I will leverage technology related programmes in my university because I believe this would help me,” she said.