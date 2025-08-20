Why I plotted President Trump’s assassination – 50-yr-old woman

A 50-year-old Indiana woman, Nathalie Rose Jones, has been arrested in Washington, D.C., and charged with plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump after making a series of threats on social media.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced the charges on Saturday, August 16, saying Jones is accused of threatening to kill, kidnap, or harm the President, and of transmitting interstate threats online.

“Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served,” Pirro said.

According to court documents, the Secret Service monitored Instagram and Facebook posts from Jones between August 2 and August 15.

Using the account “Nath.Jones,” she allegedly referred to Trump as a “terrorist” and a “dictator,” accused him of causing “extreme and unnecessary loss of life” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for his removal from office.

In one August 6 post directed at the FBI, she wrote: “I am willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea with Liz Cheney and all The Affirmation present.”

Days later, in a message to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, she demanded a “removal ceremony” of Trump at the White House on August 16.

Secret Service agents interviewed Jones on August 15, when she allegedly confessed she would take Trump’s life if given the opportunity, saying she had a “bladed object” she could use to “carry out her mission of killing” the President.

She added she wanted to “avenge all the lives lost during the Covid-19 pandemic,” which she blamed on Trump’s administration and its vaccination stance.

The following day, Jones attended a protest near the White House. Afterward, she was questioned again and admitted to making the threats but claimed she had no present intent to harm the President.

She confirmed being the owner of the social media accounts and acknowledged writing the threatening posts. She was immediately arrested.

Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool of the U.S. Secret Service said: “Protecting the President of the United States is our highest priority, and every potential threat is addressed with the utmost seriousness. Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., working in close coordination with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, acted swiftly and decisively to neutralize this alleged threat before it could escalate.”

The investigation is being handled by the Secret Service, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Satter is leading the prosecution.

