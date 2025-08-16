Why I established a charity organization – Adwoaprettyy

Gifty Mensah Bonsu, a Ghanaian-born content creator, actress and philanthropist, has explained why her charity organization is different from her content creating.

Gifty, also known as adwoaprettyy, is a brand influencer, an all-round talent who is also a philanthropist, is one of the fast-emerging Ghanaian with massive followership on social media. She has 716,000 followers on TikTok, in addition to 41.1 million people who have liked her contents on the platform. Apparently, Ghanaians are following the global trend of shifting more to the short-form video hosting company owned by ByteDance.

Gifty Mensah graduated from Bosome Freho senior high.

Gifty Mensah journey is a testament to her determination and creativity, overcoming shyness and cyberbullying to become a social media sensation. Her unique style and dedication have won her fans worldwide, and her future in content creation looks bright.

Reflecting on her journey as a content creator, Adwoapretty said, “Cyberbullying was my first challenge, which I overcame with time. In my journey of content creation, I have achieved a lot in terms of financial aspects, popularity, and fame. There are many challenges, such as hardly having free time because millions of people are waiting for new content. But the good part is that it paves the way for more fame and money.” Her parent were unaware of his foray into entertainment until they saw her on television

According to Gifty Mensah, I am the owner of the Pretty Charity Foundation LBG, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2024. Many people in need, as well as those who are ill and disabled, have had their lives changed by me. Having wonderful testimonials from people I have assisted over the years fills me with happiness and tranquility. I actually visit hospitals and give to orphanage homes to assist individuals who are unable to pay for their medical care. As part of my fertility journey support initiative, I offer women clothing on Mother’s Day and support married women who are unable to conceive, despite social pressure to become pregnant after marriage.

“I feel proud of myself for coming this far because content creation is not easy, but I fought for it and for the fame. I still haven’t reached my goal, but I’m super proud of my achievements,” she revealed.