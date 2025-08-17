Why financial analysis training for companies is necessary — Adeseyoju

By Tunde Oso

DataPro Limited has announced its 2025 Kigali Master Class, an executive training on compliance, enterprise risk management and financial analysis.

In a statement sent to Vanguard, by its Managing Director, Abimbola Adeseyoju said, “To ensure the sustainability, safety, security, stability and soundness of an institution, the Management and Board members should understand how to deploy and utilize the tools and techniques of compliance governance, enterprise risk management and financial analysis.

According to Adeseyoju, “This underscores why DataPro is organizing its 2025 Kigali Master Class (training) fixed September 8 to 12, 2025, at Rwanda to expose management staff and board members to the dynamic application of these three-lines of defense in corporate strategy and survival.

He added that a sound compliance professional should understand the language and principles of enterprise risk management, noting the same applies to the Risk Manager in understanding the compliance ecosystem.

He stated that compliance and risk management are Siamese twins in securing the safety, soundness, security and stability of any institution.

According to him, the course will focus on the increasing threats of fraud, corruption, and financial crimes, and how top executives can identify red flags and analyse financial statements effectively.

The five-day event will cover 12 key modules, including Compliance Risk Assessment, Enterprise Risk Management, Tools of Financial Analysis, Market, Credit, Liquidity & ALM Risk, Operational & ESG Risk, Strategic & Reputational Risk, Risk Control Self-Assessment, Heat Map Implementation, and others.

Adeseyoju explained, “Each day of the Master Class will include presentations, syndicate group sessions, and bonding breaks, while the final day will feature a wrap-up ceremony, certificate awards, and a facility and city tour of Kigali.”

“The course fee is set at $3,500 per delegate, covering training materials, souvenirs, an iPad tablet, a course certificate, and the city tour, excluding accommodation and flight expenses,” he concluded.