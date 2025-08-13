Why FG ordered withdrawal of case against Ibom Air passenger

The Federal Government has said that it directed withdrawal of criminal complaint against Ms Comfort Emmanson because of appeals made by well-meaning individuals and remorse shown by the passenger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Emmanson is the passenger accused of unruly conduct aboard Ibom airline on Aug. 10.

Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, disclosed this in a statement posted on his official X handle, @fkeyamo, on Wednesday.

“In the case of the unruly passenger, Ms Comfort Emmanson, on the Ibom Airline on Sunday, the 10th of August, 2025, I have conferred with Ibom Airline to withdraw the complaint against her today.

“When the police took her statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct.

“Subsequent to the withdrawal of the complaint by the complainant, the CP of Airport Command and the police prosecutor will immediately take the remaining steps to facilitate her release from Kirikiri Prisons within this week,” he said.

Keyamo said he had also conferred with the leadership of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and had appealed to them to lift the lifetime flying ban imposed on her, to which they agreed.

The minister also directed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to restore the licences of ValueJet pilot Capt. Oluranti Ogoyi and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, after they undergo some mandatory professional reappraisal in the next month.

He also asked the NCAA to reduce the six-month no-flight ban slammed on Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, to one month.

The minister said that FAAN would also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

He added that the NCAA would also withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the police for publicly demonstrated penitence.

He said the details would be announced by the NCAA.

“In the last 48 hours, I have been in consultation with critical stakeholders in the aviation sector and those involved in the unfortunate incidents regarding the unruly behaviours of certain individuals at our airports of late.

“Though regrettable, we think valuable lessons have been learnt by all sides to these incidents, and airport security protocols, especially, have been well highlighted for the travelling public.

“If nothing at all, the episodes have undoubtedly helped to raise public awareness about appropriate conduct within the aviation space,’’ he said.

The minister added that, from all the evidence available to the ministry and the public, clear wrongs were committed by both the offending passengers and staff members of the airlines.

He said all the actors involved would not continue to highlight the injury or injustice done to them without acknowledging their own equal culpability.

The minister said he had directed all relevant aviation agencies, in collaboration with other complementary agencies outside aviation, to immediately begin a retreat to properly retrain and prepare aviation security personnel.

He said the retreat would focus on how to deal with errant and disruptive passengers and how to deescalate potentially explosive situations.

The minister added that the retreat would be fully covered by the media with the opportunity to ask all the relevant questions.

Keyamo added that airlines would also have their own session when the conduct and attitude of their staff towards members of the travelling public would be in full focus.

“These decisions were taken by the government and the airline operators purely on compassionate grounds.

“Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachments of our laws are involved.

“We are also sending a clear message that we take safety and security in the aviation sector very seriously, and we have decided to draw a line after these clemencies,” he said. (NAN)