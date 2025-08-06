Why Ekiti records lowest killings in Nigeria — Oyebanji

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, attributed the recent report of the lowest number of reported killings in the state to robust security measures.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Taiwo Olatunbosun, attributed the achievement to deliberate security strategies, community collaboration and investments in agriculture and youth engagement.

This was revealed in a report by Enough is Enough, EiE, Nigeria, which recognised Ekiti as the safest state in Nigeria with the lowest number of reported killings in the second quarter of 2025 (April–June).

The EiE Nigeria report, which tracks media-reported killings nationwide, highlights Ekiti’s low incidence of violence as a testament to purposeful leadership.

However, the governor said sustained partnerships with security agencies, local communities, traditional rulers and vigilante groups has fostered peace across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas and 18 Local Council Development Areas.

While commending EiE Nigeria for its data-driven insights into the country’s security landscape, the state government said: “Ekiti State Government warmly welcomes the latest report by Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, which tracks media-reported killings across the country for the second quarter of 2025 (April–June).

“We commend EiE Nigeria for beaming light on the state of security in the country with facts and figures.

“We are proud-but also humbled-to note that Ekiti State recorded the lowest number of reported killings nationwide during this period. This is not by accident. It is the result of purposeful leadership with deliberate and sustained efforts in partnership with security agencies, local communities, and other stakeholders to ensure peace across the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 18 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

“The low incidence of violence stems from the trust that has been successfully built between the people and the Government that speaks, acts promptly, and puts the people first. This is in addition to the productive engagement of Youths in the State and job creation, particularly in agribusiness and entrepreneurship, amongst others.

“It is on record that Ekiti remains one of the states with the highest level of civic participation and transparency in governance, reducing grievances that could escalate into violence, while collaboration with traditional rulers, town unions, and local vigilante groups, the state has strengthened grassroots intelligence and early-warning systems.

“The report is, therefore, a reflection of the state government’s huge investment in security with regular Security Council meetings as well as the vigilance of security agencies, including forest/Agro rangers and Amotekun; but most importantly, the investments in agriculture, which have turned previous ungoverned spaces into economic hubs.

“While we celebrate this moment, we do so with a heavy heart for the many lives lost across other parts of Nigeria.

“The report reminds us that too many families are grieving over their loved ones lost to violence. This must change, and it must change fast.”