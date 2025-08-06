When will the 2025 Ballon d’Or nominees be announced – date and time

The race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or is heating up, and this year, the excitement is palpable. With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now out of the picture, the field is wide open, creating even more anticipation than usual ahead of football’s most prestigious individual award.

Unlike previous years when the outcome often felt predictable, recent editions have delivered surprises — none bigger than Rodri’s unexpected triumph in 2024.

In 2025, it’s another tightly contested battle, with Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha seen as frontrunners, though several others remain firmly in the mix.

When Will the Ceremony Take Place?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.



An official start time has not yet been confirmed, but the event traditionally kicks off around 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET): that’s 1:00 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) for viewers in the United States.

When Will the 2025 Ballon d’Or Nominees Be Announced?

The full list of 2025 Ballon d’Or male nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, August 7, 2025, by the France Football committee, which recently met at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris to finalize selections.

Expect around 20 male players to be shortlisted, representing the very best performers in global football over the past season.

The nominees for the women’s Ballon d’Or will be announced at a later date due to international competitions that extended into late July.

