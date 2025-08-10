When one of Africa’s Greatest Assets Becomes its Deepest Vulnerability  

By Ejiro Gray

According to the United Nations, by 2050, one in four people globally will be African, with the continent’s working-age population expected to double. But it’s not just about a population explosion; it’s about what makes up the demographics. Being the world’s youngest continent, with a youth population over 70% and numbers expected to hit 540 million by 2030, one would think the continent would have no room for antiquated ideas and policies. But where children are the leaders of tomorrow, yet tomorrow comes, and still, the leaders of yore remain, one cannot help but wonder if the continent’s youth dividend is truly all that it claims to be. It begs the question: “Is Africa’s youth population truly a dividend or a demographic time bomb?”

When the Advantage Becomes a Liability

Youth unemployment in Africa is among the highest rates globally, but the full impact is often not seen due to dimensions of underemployment and informal work. Thousands of graduates are churned out annually from institutions of higher learning into an overcrowded labour market, with no real prospect of employment. Business corporations can only hire so many people. Yet, they often have to upskill and reskill these graduates due to the educational system’s failure to prepare them adequately for the world of work, but that’s another story. The aspiration of many has become the opportunity to seek greener pastures outside the shores of the continent, evidenced by the youth exodus and brain drain that have plagued the continent. But one should not be so quick to criticize them or call them impatient, as we have not been intentional about giving them a reason to stay and hope for the future. For those left behind, the unutilized human capital remains a drag on productivity and GDP growth, thus threatening to make what should be an advantage, a liability. Increasing crime rates, susceptibility in the hands of political and religious extremists, are tilting the scales heavily from dividend to demographic time bomb.

Energy, Employment, and Education: The Triple-E Gap

Today, we have a triple-E gap interplay. Our educational systems are crawling at snail’s pace to meet the realities of employers’ needs, leading to an apparent skill mismatch between demand and supply of graduates, particularly in emerging fields such as clean energy, technology, and data science. Energy poverty, on the other hand, has created limitations to digital access, thereby stifling entrepreneurship, innovation, and consequently, industrialization efforts; what would have been avenues for viable self-employment alternatives. Any achievements in the latter area have been driven by the sheer doggedness and resilience of the indefatigable, rather than an enabling environment for midwifing dreams.

All of the above steer me to some specific questions that need in-depth reflection and solutions.

• Are our educational models aligned with the fourth industrial revolution?

• Are we leveraging the strength of our youth demography as co-creators of Africa’s sustainable development, or do we see them as mere future consumers in light of population explosion forecasts?

• Are our youth truly seated at the table of policy-decision making for a world which they are supposed to inherit or do we just allow them to hang on the fringes to be seen and not heard?

Demographic Advantage Must be Engineered

There is an African proverb that the youth walk faster, but the elders know the road. In other words, youthful exuberance cannot replace experience. However, we should be careful not to overplay the weight of experience of the elders who are familiar with the road, where the youth can forge new paths to arrive at the desired destination.

What if we changed the game? What if we rewrote the rules? Could African youth become the engine that powers a tech-enabled green economy that helps us leapfrog in our energy security and infrastructure development efforts? Shouldn’t our youth be empowered to tackle climate, health, and food system gaps using unconventional methods as entrepreneurs and innovators? How can we consolidate and strengthen individual efforts and pockets of collaboration to achieve a more holistic impact? Making our youth population a true demographic advantage requires precision engineering and not wishful thinking.

At Sahara, we recognize that sustainable development in Africa hinges on our ability to unlock the potential of young people. But we also know that our sector energy and infrastructure is not often the first port of call for youth. So, we must build pathways, not pipelines. The Sahara Group Foundation initiative – Making a Difference Around Africa (MADAA), a youth-targeted initiative aimed at optimizing and scaling businesses solving real-world problems, gives us insight into individual efforts being made to change the narrative. Also, some institutions of learning, such as the University of Lagos, through the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Incubation Certification (EIBIC) programme, are making efforts to correct the skills mismatch between our educational curricula and real-world skill imperatives. Through collaboration with private sector organizations like the Sahara Group, entrepreneurship, clean energy technology, and green innovation can become mainstream within our tertiary institutions, if others toe the line.

Learning from these and more examples from across the world, Africa must get serious about converting population growth into productivity for GDP growth. However, this requires systems thinking, and it involves examining the Triple E – education, employment (including entrepreneurship), and energy in ways that connect them as key economic drivers. Going beyond quota systems, governments, companies, educational institutions, and multilateral organizations must collectively review and reform educational, regulatory, and funding models that have hindered the free flow of innovative and sustainable enterprise among our youth. These models must be designed to ensure that youth are not just participants in sustainability, but owners of solutions. Real empowerment will require access to capital, networks, and markets for those who have the highest potential of turning it into real value with a ripple effect on others.

In the final analysis, Africa is in a race against time, and so youth empowerment must go beyond hashtags. It requires real and coordinated action in the frame and manner of a people who recognize this demography to be their greatest competitive advantage and hold space for them to be just that. The continent’s future will be shaped not just by how many young people we have, but by how well we prepare them to lead, build, and transform in a world that is yet to recognize the power it wields.

Ejiro Gray is Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group. She writes and speaks on ESG strategy, inclusive energy transition, and sustainability leadership in emerging markets, with a focus on Africa.