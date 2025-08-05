WhatsApp bans 6.8m accounts linked to scam

WhatsApp says it has banned over 6.8 million accounts linked to criminal scam centres and introduced new safety features to protect users and prevent fraud on the platform.

The Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye at Meta, Mr Kojo Boakye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Boakye stated that the accounts were removed between January and June 2025 as part of WhatsApp’s global strategy to disrupt criminal activity and protect its users.

“The fight against scams is relentless, and we are continually evolving our defences to stay ahead of bad actors,” he stated.

He explained that the accounts were banned before the fraudsters could fully execute their plans, thereby preventing potential harm to millions of users.

Boakye said the scams often begin on dating sites or via text messages, before shifting to WhatsApp and eventually directing victims to cryptocurrency or payment platforms.

Many of the scams, he said, involve fake investment opportunities, job offers, or demands for upfront payments with promises of high returns.

According to him, a recent case revealed how a syndicate in Cambodia used artificial intelligence to target victims with convincing fraudulent messages.

He said the criminals employed ChatGPT to craft scam messages, which were sent on WhatsApp before redirecting victims to Telegram.

“Once there, victims were manipulated into liking TikTok videos and then pressured into depositing funds into fake cryptocurrency accounts,” he said.

Boakye said the operation was dismantled through a joint effort involving Meta, WhatsApp, and OpenAI.

He also announced new in-app safety tools to better protect users from similar scams in the future.

One feature is a group messaging update that alerts users when added to a group by someone not in their contacts.

Users can then review group details and decide to exit. Messages from such groups remain muted until the user engages.

Boakye added that WhatsApp is also testing new warnings that appear when messages come from unknown numbers.

These alerts provide more context, helping users make safer decisions about who to interact with.

“We believe a safer messaging space is built on strong technology, proactive detection, and user education,” Boakye explained.

He urged users to stay alert and not respond to unknown messages, especially those demanding money, PINs or personal information.

“This reflects our commitment to not only ban malicious accounts but also empower people with tools and knowledge to stay secure,” he added.

Boakye reaffirmed WhatsApp’s commitment to partnering with industry and government to reduce fraud and ensure digital safety for everyone.

Vanguard News