What Happens When Diaspora Excellence Is Finally Given Its Own Stage?

On September 12, 2025, the BOND Awards return to ignite and Inspire!

A statement that Nigerians in the diaspora deserve applause as they build their legacy.

Founded by lawyer, media host, and leadership advocate

Mrs. Modupe Ehinlaiye, the BOND Awards are a heartfelt response to one powerful truth: there are thousands of Nigerians across the world doing exceptional work, yet far too often, their stories go unseen.

This platform exists to change that.“The BOND Awards are not about hype,” Mrs. Ehinlaiye says. “They’re about honourgenuine, thoughtful honour that says, ‘We see you. You matter.

And your impact runs deep.’”Set to take place in Mississauga, Ontario, the 2025 edition will feature new categories and unforgettable storytelling moments designed to celebrate those who lead with excellence, integrity, and cultural pride from business, law, and media to grassroots change and global advocacy.

Every detail of the event reflects Mrs. Ehinlaiye’s signature approach: rooted in faith, driven by purpose ,and powered by community. More than an award show, the BOND Awards is a cultural archive in motioncapturing what it means to succeed as a Nigerian abroad without losing sight of identity or values.

About the Founder – Mrs. Modupe EhinlaiyeFrom banking in Lagos to the halls of justice in Canada, Mrs. Modupe Ehinlaiye has spent nearly three decades building platforms that empower others.

A respected family lawyer, former refugee adjudicator,and the voice behind the transformative media show Talk with Mo, she has consistently championed justice, visibility, and authenticity.

Through the BOND Awards, she continues her life’s mission: to make space for stories that stir heartsand shift narratives.

Her background in law, leadership, and storytelling converges to create one of the diaspora’s most meaningful platforms—where success is measured not just by accolades, but by lasting impact.