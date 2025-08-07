WHAH launches Food Bank Programme in Abuja

….Targets Under-Supported African Graduates Facing Hunger, Unemployment, and Mental Health Challenges

By Benjamin Njoku

We Hold A Hand (WHAH), a community development organisation, has officially launched its Food Bank Programme, a research-driven initiative aimed at supporting African graduates silently grappling with hunger, unemployment, and mental health challenges.

The launch event, held in Abuja, brought together representatives from the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, and other key partners aligned with WHAH’s vision of sustainable community development.

Unlike conventional food aid programmes which often focus on visibly vulnerable populations, WHAH’s Food Bank is designed for a lesser-seen demographic — young African graduates who, despite appearing stable outwardly, face deep personal and financial struggles.

“Too many young people are going hungry while trying to build their futures,” said Kelvin Voen, Co-founder of We Hold A Hand.

“They dress up, attend interviews, and smile through screens, then go home to empty kitchens and mounting pressure. You can’t talk about mental clarity or wellness on an empty stomach. This isn’t about handouts — it’s about dignity, stability, and building a bridge between survival and self-sufficiency.”

Voen explained that the WHAH Food Bank is not a one-time drive or seasonal outreach, but a sustainable, consistent support system designed to preserve the dignity of its beneficiaries. It aims to provide discreet, ongoing assistance to young adults who may not qualify for traditional food support but still experience acute need.

The initiative is grounded in research conducted by WHAH between the fourth quarter of 2024 and mid-2025, which examined economic pressures, unemployment, mental health struggles, and rising digital stress among African youth, both on the continent and in the diaspora.

Starting in Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country — WHAH plans to scale the programme across the continent, addressing what it describes as one of Africa’s most overlooked and underserved demographics.

Further details on eligibility and access to the programme are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. WHAH also extended an open call for strategic partnerships to help expand the initiative’s reach.

“We started this because it was the right next step,” Voen said. “We know we can’t do it alone, and we believe there are others who see the same need. This is just the beginning of a broader infrastructure to boost productivity and well-being for Africa’s youth.”