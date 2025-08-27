We’ve recovered over 60 camps once occupied by gunmen in Anambra – Soludo

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has disclosed that his administration has successfully dismantled over 60 camps previously occupied by gunmen across the state.

Speaking at the Government House in Awka during a press briefing to mark the 34th anniversary of Anambra State’s creation, Soludo said the state was under siege before he assumed office in March 2022.

He recalled that all seven local government areas in Anambra South, as well as Ogbaru in Anambra North, were virtually controlled by gunmen and non-state actors at the time. “Even as governorship candidates, we could not campaign in those local governments. One candidate abducted during the campaigns has not been seen till today, and I myself was attacked,” he noted.

According to the governor, security has since improved significantly, allowing the recent August 16 bye-elections to be conducted peacefully across the 118 wards in Anambra South.

“From day one, we set up vigilante groups in all the 21 local government areas and offered amnesty to criminals in the bushes. We also established the Ocha Brigade and anti-touting squads, deployed technology, and adopted both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in fighting insecurity. Today, Anambra is one of the safest states in the country,” Soludo said.

He added that over 5,000 youths have been trained and empowered under his administration, many of them from the previously volatile Anambra South senatorial district.

Highlighting recent reforms, Soludo pointed to the Homeland Security Law, which formalized security outfits such as Agunechemba and Udo Ga-achi, leading to a transformation of once notorious areas like Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

The governor also outlined his long-term vision for Anambra, projecting a population of 35 million by 2070. He stressed that his government is prioritizing investments that will create opportunities and build sustainable infrastructure for the future, rather than short-term handouts.

“Our model of stomach infrastructure is about putting money back into the pockets of our people through free education, free antenatal care, and opportunities that benefit millions, not giving out free money to a few individuals,” he said.

Soludo further commended past governors, from Chukwuemeka Ezeife to Willie Obiano, for keeping Anambra on an upward trajectory since its creation.