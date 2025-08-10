‘We’ve lost voice of wisdom’, Northern elders mourn Ogbeh

Ogbeh

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Northern Elders Forum, NEF, yesterday, mourned the death of the former Minister of Agriculture and elder statesman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, and described him as “a voice of wisdom, and a guiding presence.”

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, NEF Prof Abubakar Jiddere, said “Ogbeh was not only a national figure of great repute but also a valued member of the NEF’s Board of Trustees, a voice of wisdom, and a guiding presence in our deliberations. His counsel, integrity, and dedication to the unity and progress of Northern Nigeria and the nation as a whole will be sorely missed.”

Jiddere also said Ogbeh was “a principled democrat, a patriotic nationalist, and a tireless advocate for peace and cohesion.

“A respected farmer, politician, playwright, and intellectual, he served Nigeria with distinction as Minister of Communications (1982–1983) and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (2015–2019).

“He was a principled democrat, a patriotic nationalist, and a tireless advocate for peace and national cohesion.

The NEF extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Government and people of Benue State, the people of Northern Nigeria, and the entire nation.

“His passing is a personal loss to the Forum and a profound loss to Nigeria.

“A statesman of rare integrity, a patriot of unwavering conviction, and a cherished member of our own family. In our councils, he was a voice of reason and conscience; in the nation’s service, he was a bridge-builder, a reformer, and a steadfast advocate of unity and justice.

“His wisdom guided us, his humility inspired us, and his commitment to Nigeria’s progress strengthened us. Though the nation grieves, our loss is deeply personal, for we have lost not only a leader, but a trusted friend whose absence will be felt in every conversation about our shared future”, he added.