West Ham reject chance to sign Andre Onana on loan

Onana

By Emmanuel Okogba

West Ham United have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana on loan, according to The Guardian.

The Hammers are in the market for a new goalkeeper after summer signing Mads Hermansen, who joined from Leicester City, has struggled to impress. However, the club made it clear that Onana, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, is not seen as an upgrade on their current options.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international lost his starting spot to Altay Bayindir this season under new United manager Ruben Amorim, and he was offered to West Ham as a potential solution. But the London club rejected the deal.

Onana returned to action in midweek against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup but endured another difficult night as United crashed out to the League Two side. He was partly at fault for the Mariners’ second goal after failing to deal with a cross, and United eventually lost 12-11 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

West Ham, meanwhile, are actively exploring other targets. Talks are reportedly ongoing with Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, while the club has also revived its interest in Botafogo’s John Victor, having reached an agreement in principle for the Brazilian during the summer.

Manager Graham Potter is under pressure to resolve the club’s goalkeeping issues, with Hermansen conceding eight goals in just two league appearances, including three from set pieces against Chelsea last weekend. Backup option Alphonse Areola also failed to impress in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.