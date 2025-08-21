We’re making job search process seamless — Ayokunle Olowoniwa

Nigerian-born software engineer and global tech speaker, Ayokunle Olowoniwa, has officially launched MySponza, an AI-powered job platform designed to connect international job seekers with verified visa sponsorship opportunities and career-enhancing tools.

The platform, which went public in July 2025 after a successful pilot phase with 500 testers, has already recorded over 1,500 registered users. It integrates AI-driven CV reviews, job aggregation, and verified sponsorship data to help candidates present stronger applications and connect more effectively with recruiters.

Olowoniwa, who currently works as a senior software engineer with Zoopla in the United Kingdom, explained that the goal of MySponza is to reduce barriers faced by skilled professionals seeking global employment. “Our vision is to remove friction from the job search process. Too many skilled people, especially visa holders, lose out on opportunities because their CVs or profiles don’t meet employer expectations. By applying AI and verified data, MySponza empowers job seekers to improve their chances and connect directly with recruiters,” he said.

Development of the platform began in January 2025, with a pilot rolled out in May before its official launch. Plans are already underway to introduce premium subscription features, mock interview simulations, and expansion beyond the UK.

Olowoniwa brings a wealth of experience to the innovation, with over eight years in building digital platforms across fintech, proptech, and SaaS. He has also spoken at global technology conferences including CloudBrew (Belgium), BuildStuffs (Lithuania), Update Conference (Prague), and DevOpsDays (Zurich).

Beyond MySponza, he co-founded Zoomba/ZPay, Nigeria’s pioneering “pay small small” e-commerce and fintech platform that introduced installment-based payments for electronics and household items, partnering with major distributors and financial institutions.

With Africa’s rapidly growing youth population and a rising demand for skilled migration, industry watchers believe MySponza could play a critical role in bridging the gap between global talent and employers in search of specialized skills.