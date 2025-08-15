We’re ensuring African women in mining have say, seat – Asokoro-Ogaji

…partners Mines and Money

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS the Federal Government intensifies efforts to diversify the economy through the solid minerals sector, the Executive Director, Women in Mining Africa, WiM-Africa, Dr Comfort Asokoro-Ogaji, has disclosed that her organization is ensuring women have a say and seat on the table as they are form a large part of the work force along the mining value chain.

Speaking ahead of the ‘Resourcing Tomorrow/Mines and Money London 2025’, taking place from 2–4 December 2025 in London, United Kingdom, UK, which Women in Mining Africa (WiM-Africa) has been confirmed as an official Supporting Association Partner, Asokoro-Ogaji described the Conference as a platform for representation of women in mining, especially in Africa.

Meanwhile, the partnership indicates an important milestone in WiM-Africa’s mission, which will be another avenue to bring the attention of the international mining community to African women’s voices on the global stage with great expectations on projecting and advocating gender equality in the mining space as the global mining conversation will begin.

According to WiM-Africa the partnership secured up to complimentary full-access passes for female leaders from mid-tier and major mining companies with a market capitalization above USD $500 million, along with complimentary passes for WiM-Africa active volunteers and staff.

Also it is expected for emeligible applicants to have current employment with qualifying mining or energy company with a market capitalization above USD $500 million and hold a role that influences purchasing, operations, legal, human resources, government, or technology decisions.

Examples of qualifying roles include M&A and Corporate Development, Procurement and Technology, HR and People Management, Legal Counsel, ESG and Sustainability, and Government Relations. Nominations are open until 15 September 2025 through WiM-Africa’s dedicated registration form, and all nominations will be subject to approval by the event organizers.

According to her, WiM-Africa will also host a high-level side event during London Mining Week. This exclusive gathering will bring together African women leaders in mining, international partners, policymakers, and investors to showcase contributions to the critical minerals sector, highlight innovative projects, and forge partnerships that drive gender-inclusive growth in the industry.

She also said WiM-Africa invites eligible companies, mining leaders, and industry allies to nominate outstanding women leaders for the complimentary passes and to explore opportunities for collaboration as she called for sponsorship partners to support African women’s participation at the global forum, ensuring strong continental representation at the conference.

She said: “This is more than just an opportunity to attend a global conference—it is a platform for representation.

“We are ensuring that African women in mining have a seat at the table where decisions on investment, sustainability, and innovation are being shaped for the future of our sector.”