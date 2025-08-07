We’re committed to protecting human rights – FG

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that it is committed to protecting the rights of every citizen of the country.

This was as the federal government tasked the people of Ogoni in Rivers State to ensure that they protect the various interventionist projects brought into the area by the government to improve their livelihood.

The Minister of Environment, Mr. Balarabe Lawal, spoke in Bodo City, Gokana Local Government Area of the state, while commissioning four water projects completed by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP

Lawal noted that the federal government is committed to protecting the rights of everyone, emphasizing that access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu is genuinely committed to cleaning up polluted areas in Ogoniland, hence the restoration of a supply of good drinking water for the people.

The Minister said: “The biggest victim of pollution is water. Water is the first thing that gets polluted before anything else. The essence of HYPREP is to restore water, restore the land, and ensure a better environment.

“To access clean and safe water is very essential to basic human rights, Today as we commission these water projects, we are not only laying a critical foundation, but we are also reaffirming our unwavering commitment to upholding human rights.”

Lawal further noted that HYPREP’s programmes, which include soil and groundwater Remediation, Healthcare Services, and Livelihood restoration, are in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to address issues affecting people living in environmentally affected areas, especially in Ogoni land.

He called on the people of Ogoni to support President Tinubu’s administration, urging them to protect the infrastructure that has been provided to improve their well-being from being vandalized, even as he encouraged them to support HYPREP to enable it to fulfill its mandate.

Earlier in his welcome address, the HYPREP Project Coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, stated that the four new water facilities in Bodo (Gokana LGA), Eteo (Eleme LGA), Uegwere-Boue, and Taabaa communities (Khana LGA) are in fulfillment of the project’s mandate, which involves remediation of contaminated soil, groundwater and provision of portable drinking water.

Zabbey explained that the ongoing Phase 1 shoreline cleanup and mangrove restoration projects are at 57.7 percent and 93 percent completion levels, respectively.

While noting that the multi-species mangrove restoration efforts, which promote biodiversity recovery and fisheries enhancement, have started, and steps are being taken to designate the restored mangroves in Ogoniland as a RAMSAR site.

He stated that the Ogoni cleanup anchored on the UNEP recommendations is built on several key thematic areas, and the commissioning of the water facilities are symbol of the Renewed Hope, which is in line with the President’s agenda as driven by the Honourable Minister of Environment.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Engineer Tony Attah represented by Mr. Igo Weli, appreciated President Bola Tinubu who, through the Minister of Environment, has supported HYPREP to deliver on its mandate.

He noted that the commissioning of the water scheme was a boost towards achieving the milestone of improving the quality of life for the Ogoni people.

Vanguard News