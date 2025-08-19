We’re committed to improved welfare, security of corps members – Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, safety, and development of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

The governor gave the assurance through the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course, held on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the state government remains devoted to youth empowerment and providing an enabling environment for corps members to serve and contribute meaningfully.

“We assure you of a peaceful and conducive environment to carry out your national service and make meaningful contributions,” he said.

He urged corps members to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and to conduct themselves in ways that reflect positively on their families, institutions, and the NYSC scheme.

The governor reminded the new corps members that they are ambassadors of peace, unity, and development, and encouraged them to live up to this responsibility.

He further advised them to allow their conduct to reflect the values instilled in them during the orientation course by being proactive, embracing their host communities, identifying areas of need, and supporting community development initiatives.

“By doing so, you will not only leave positive footprints but also promote national unity and integration,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He also urged corps members to take full advantage of the NYSC’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and to pursue ventures that would promote self-reliance after their service year.

Aiyedatiwa called on community leaders and stakeholders to continue supporting corps members by providing a safe and welcoming environment.

“Embrace them as your own and provide the enabling environment they need to thrive,” he appealed.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of commendation awards to outstanding camp officials. Mr. Aminu Jelili Adebayo received recognition in the NYSC officials’ category, while Inspector Sanni Mary was honoured in the collaborating agencies’ category.