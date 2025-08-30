We’re comfortable in NNPP, not in alliance talks with any party — Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso

…As Senator Marafa Dumps APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed speculations of any ongoing alliance talks between his party and others, insisting that members of the NNPP are contented where they are. The former Kano State governor in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, stressed that there was no need for haste in political decisions.

He said, “Our members are not in a hurry; everything we do is carefully considered. The NNPP is not in discussions with any political party at the moment for the purpose of forming an alliance, but that does not rule out future engagements. We are politicians, and we are always open to dialogue with anyone willing to engage with us”.

There have been persistent speculations that Kwankwaso, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the NNPP platform, was on his way back to the All Progressives Congress (APC), with many suggesting he would be offered a ministerial position after President Bola Tinubu hinted he would work with opposition politicians in his cabinet.

Meanwhile, Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central, has announced his exit from the ruling APC, accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of allegedly favouring politicians who never worked for the party.

In an interview with BBC Hausa monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna on Friday, Marafa recalled that before the 2023 elections, the President had vowed to end what he described as the “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop syndrome.”

“He even said he was going to kill the baboon. But now, those in Abuja, who have no connection with their grassroots, are the ones being favoured by the government. We that laboured for the party are not being considered,” Marafa alleged.