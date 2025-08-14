We’re building a gateway for Africans to thrive without borders — Wilson Erhomo Micheal

The Chief Executive Officer of Welisco Group, Wilson Erhomo Micheal, has pledged to reshape how Africans send, receive, and manage money, aiming to build a stronger and more inclusive financial culture.

This, he said, will be achieved through the introduction of Weliex Pay — a multi-functional digital platform designed to make payments faster, safer, and more convenient across the continent.

In a chat with Vanguard, Micheal explained that the soon-to-be-released application will integrate instant payments, cross-border transfers, currency exchange, and cryptocurrency transactions into a single, user-friendly interface.

“With this, individuals and businesses will be able to conduct both local and international transactions without the delays, high costs, or security concerns that often plague financial services in Africa,” he said.

“Weliex Pay will redefine the way Africans transact. We’re building a platform that blends security, speed, and simplicity — giving our users the confidence to trade and pay without limits. For years, many Africans have relied on fragmented services to handle different types of payments.”

According to Micheal, Weliex Pay was designed to address these challenges by offering one platform capable of handling all major financial transactions.

“From urban entrepreneurs who need quick, reliable cross-border payments to rural traders seeking affordable money transfer options, Weliex Pay aims to bring financial efficiency to millions. Its upcoming launch is already generating anticipation within fintech and business circles.”

He added that the strength behind Weliex Pay lies in the diverse portfolio of Welisco Group. Founded with a mission to deliver world-class solutions while staying rooted in African markets, the group operates across multiple sectors, including financial and digital services, automobile imports and exports, logistics, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

Its subsidiaries — Weliex Limited, Welisco Motors & Imports, Welisco Logistics, Welisco Realty, and Welisco Industries — provide a solid operational and financial backbone that will allow Weliex Pay to scale quickly after launch.

While Welisco Group has expanded its footprint globally, Micheal said the company’s focus remains firmly on Africa.

“The group has created jobs for thousands and invested in youth empowerment initiatives, viewing economic development as a natural extension of its corporate success. The launch of Weliex Pay is part of this vision — enabling African entrepreneurs, SMEs, and everyday citizens to compete in the digital economy with the same ease as their counterparts in more developed markets.

“With Weliex Pay expected to roll out later this year, I see it as more than just a fintech product. It’s a step towards transforming Africa’s place in the global financial landscape. We are building more than a payment app. We are building a gateway for Africans to trade, connect, and thrive without borders. If successful, Weliex Pay could mark a turning point for digital finance on the continent and set a new benchmark for African-led innovation.”