We’ll position South-West on global economic stage, SWDC Ondo Rep, Adewinle

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The South-West Development Commission (SWDC), has embarked on a series of strategic initiatives aimed at fostering infrastructure development, economic empowerment and social cohesion throughout the region.

A federal commissioner representing Ondo state in the commission, Dr Jide Adewinle, said this during a meeting with prominent foreign investors.

Adekunle said that industrialization is crucial for unlocking the South-West’s potential.

Drawing inspiration from successful models like the Ogun Free Trade Zone and industrial hubs in Lagos—spanning textiles, breweries, and cement production, he underscored the need to direct such investments toward the states in the region.

Speaking on Ondo state, Adewinle said “Our state is rich in untapped resources, including fertile agricultural land, abundant tourism opportunities, substantial oil and gas reserves, a thriving marine economy, and the longest coastline in the region.

He expressed his commitment to leveraging these assets and his extensive private-sector experience to drive sustainable growth adding that

it will position the South-West prominently on the global economic stage.

” Our vision aligns with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the OUR EASE initiative, demonstrating a strong commitment to prosperity, industrial growth, and regional advancement.

Adewinle urged all stakeholders to collaborate closely with the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to navigate the path toward national prosperity.

Acknowledging potential challenges ahead, he assured that, like eagles, they would soar above obstacles to fulfill the SWDC’s mandate of transforming the South-West into a beacon of progress for Africa.

“As we stand at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, I am convinced that there is no better time than now to rewrite our shared narrative of prosperity and greatness.

He encouraged everyone to remain patriotic and dedicated, working tirelessly to build a brighter future for the nation.

Adewinle noted that these initiatives, “aims to not only enhance Ondo State’s profile but also foster a spirit of cooperation and commitment that could lead to lasting changes across the South-West region.

The community’s response, according to him “will be vital in turning these ambitious plans into a reality, marking a new dawn for development in Ondo State.