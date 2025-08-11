‘We’ll pave way for youths to lead Nigeria’ – ADC vows

David Mark

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has promised to give Nigerian youths a stronger voice in governance, pledging 35% affirmative action for young people in both elective and appointed positions.

The commitment was made during a meeting between young members of the ADC National Working Committee and Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, in Abuja.

Speaking to Vanguard on Monday, ADC National Youth Leader, Balarabe Rufai, said the talks centred on the party’s plan to prioritise youth inclusion and push for a generational shift in leadership.

He said the ADC is determined to move away from old political habits and provide a platform for young Nigerians to shape the country’s future.

Senator Mark assured the youths of his full support.

“The combination of the young and the old generation is the best thing for the country. My generation is ready to pave the way for the younger generation. It’s a generational shift; we want to transfer power to the youth,” Mark was quoted as saying.

He added that while the party is committed to this change, it will also ensure the wisdom of the older generation guides the process for lasting progress.

Rufai said the party’s focus on youth inclusion was driven by growing frustration among young Nigerians, especially after the 2023 elections.

“We’re giving them hope that the ADC is not business as usual. Our allegiance should be to Nigeria, to good governance, and to the question of ‘What can I contribute to my country?’ We’re changing the narrative,” he said.

He also revealed plans to reach Nigerian youths abroad, using International Youth Day tomorrow (Tuesday) to encourage participation from the diaspora.

“There will be a live streaming event to allow our youths in the diaspora to contribute. The ADC is not just a Nigerian party; it’s a pan-African movement. Nigeria is the hope for black democracy, and the ADC is here to champion that cause,” Rufai said.