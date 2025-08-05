We’ll not award new projects from September – Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration will not initiate nor award new projects as from September.

Makinde stated this on Tuesday at a luncheon to commemorate the Hijrah 1447 held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor said he would rather commit to completing all ongoing projects before the expiration of his tenure in 2027.

“By the end of September this year, in the next eight weeks; this government will not commit to any major projects again.

“Whatever projects we have already committed to, we will see them through, because we do not want to leave any uncompleted or abandoned projects by the time we are leaving in the next 22 months,” he said.

The governor also made it known that he had awarded the contract for the reconstruction of Okaka- Igbojaye Road, in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state.

The road awarded leads to the Kunle Afolayan Film Production Village in Igbojaye, he said.

Makinde assured the people of Okaka- and Igbojaye that the road would be completed before the end of his tenure

The governor, who underscored the significance and values of Hijrah, encouraged citizens to continue upholding virtues such as self-discipline, perseverance, tolerance, and good deeds.

He appreciated the Muslim community in the state for their prayers and support, which, according to him, had enhanced peace and progress in the state.

The governor further implored religious and community leaders to continue offering their advice and guidance to his administration until its final day in office. (NAN)