We’ll create jobs, restore primary healthcare, bring back public schools – Amadi

In a profound moment of spiritual and maternal bonding between Imo women and their son, Mazi Chima Matthew Amadi PhD, at the annual August Meeting held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Ubomiri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, LGA, Methodist Church of Nigeria, MCC Road, and Trinity Anglican Church, Obazu Mbieri respectively, Amadi once again, used the opportunity to reassure Imo people of his commitment to restore the lost glory of Imo State.

Recalling the role of women in rebuilding Igboland during the post civil war era, he hailed the shared resilience, forthrightness and enterprising spirit of mothers, whom he praised as dependable pillars of homes and undisputed builders of society.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of colourful and enthusiastic women at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Ubomiri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Amadi expressed his willingness to partner with them in the building of an egalitarian and prosperous new Imo of our collective dreams. He insisted that government must be responsive and inclusive, particularly as regards the opinions and aspirations of women.

According to him: “Mothers are the major victims of bad leadership and poor governance, and as such their concerns and challenges must be integrated into the template of a new Imo.”

He made a donation of three million naira to support the women in their community development projects.

At the Methodist Church of Nigeria, MCC Road, Owerri, Mazi Amadi informed the women’s fellowship that any leadership, which will succeed must always listen to and partner with the women and the church. He recalled the role of the Methodist Church in pioneering civilization and community development in Imo state, and appealed to them to take back that position by insisting that only those worthy of public trust are given important public positions.

Amadi assured that a responsible, responsive and ever-present leadership is possible in Imo. He regretted that we have allowed people with little or no education to pilot the affiars of our dear state and therefore urged the women and the church to work in partnership for its realisation of a paradigm.

Mazi Chima Mathew Amadi, equally condemned the weaponization of poverty by political office holders in the state, and made a donation of ten million naira to the church and three million naira to the women.

The Diocesan Synod Secretary and Cathedral Administrator, Very Rev. Chikaodiri Eke ,JP, while speaking on behalf of the Bishop, Methodist Church Archdiocese of Owerri, His Lordship Most Rev. G. U. Kalu, who was unavoidably absent, assured Amadi that the church will continue to pray for him, while anticipating the divine enthronement of a leadership that will prioritize the needs and welfare of the common man.

The wife of the Bishop and Mama Owerri, Ezinne Deaconess Mercy U. Kanu in her response, expressed the gratitude of Methodist Women and assured of their continued prayers, good wishes and support.

At Trinity Anglican Church, Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, Mazi Chima Amadi and his entourage were received by an enthusiastic assemblage of young and elderly women, who defied the rain to hear the gospel of a new Imo.

Speaking, Mazi Amadi commended the women for their sustained effort in community building and development. He appealed to them not to give up in the face of inexplicable ineptitude and gross incompetence of the leaders of today.

He maintained that insecurity, collapse of public infrastructure and endemic poverty are the manifestations of bad governance and failed leadership, which has regrettably diminished Imo State in recent times.

He promised to create jobs for our youths, revamp our moribund industries, restore confidence in our public schools and primary healthcare system while making security of lives and properties a priority.

Amadi, who also made a donation of three million naira to the women in support of their ongoing community development initiatives, recieved showers of prayers and goodwill messages from the women.

The founder and principal of the Mazi Organization (TMO) was accompanied by members of the organization during the work tour and prominent among them were: Chief Henry Onwukwe (Apitti), Okenze Blyden Amajirionwu, Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo (OZB), Hon. Uche Ogbuagu (Ogbuagu Mbaike) Hon. Micheal Crown Njoku, Cajetan Duke, JP, Uche Nwosu PhD, Dr. Harold Onumuo, Chief Dennis Okwu (Sweet Apple), Hon. Martins Ohanaele, Hon. Obioma Onwuegbucha, Hon. Emma Burka, Miss Amarachi Anyanwu amongst others.