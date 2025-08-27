Welfare: We’re running out of patience, ASUU-FUO tells FG

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Otuoke, (FUO) branch on Tuesday, joined their counterparts nationwide to protest the federal government’s failure to meet their welfare needs and sign the 2009 ASUU-FG Renegotiated Agreement.

The lecturers came out in their numbers for a special congress at the Postgraduate Conference Hall before matching to the Vice Chancellor’s Office Complex and other parts of the university campus displaying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the placards read; ‘The lives of university lectures matters: stop impoverishing them’, ‘Respect the university system’, ‘TISSF: this loan facility is a death trap, pay us living wage’, ‘Debt is killing our members, revitalize us with living wage”,among others.

Addressing a press conference, Comrade Bruno Ikuli , Chairperson of ASUU FUO chapter, regretted that the trajectory of the public educational system is on the wrong and downward track, a phenomenon that undermines the nation’s development plan and efforts.

The ASUU chairperson said that the union has exercise patience enough with the federal government and are ready to go back to the trenches as they would no longer receive insults and assault from government as they continue to pay deaf ears to members’ welfare.

According to Ikuli, some of the demands of the Union include, signing of the Alhaji Yayale’s led Draft Agreement of the 2009 ASUU-FG Renegotiation, provide sustainable funding for Nigerian public universities, conscientiously revitalize public universities, pay the outstanding 25%-35% salary arrears, resolve the problems of third party deductions in the university system, payment of promotion arrears, among others.

“Today’s action has two objectives, first, is to respectfully retell the federal government that as a nation, the trajectory of the public educational system is on the wrong and downward track, a phenomenon that undermines the nation’s development plan and efforts, and second it is incumbent on the federal government to redirect the path of the university educational system unto the right course.

“Industrial action is a big possibility because we cannot continue to receive this kind of government insult and assault, there is the need for us to speak once and for all. This government must significantly improve the salary and allowances of public universities lecturers,” Ikuli said.

Also speaking, a senior lecturer and Director of the Centre for Continuing Education, FUO, Professor Diri Teilanyo, said that universities lecturers have been silent in the past two years of President Bola Tinubu led administration does not mean that all is well with members of ASUU, adding that the Union patience should not be misconstrued as a weakness.

He said: “What we want the federal government to recognize is that ASUU and academic staff in Nigerian universities, generally have been patient enough. That we appeared to have been quiet for the past two years is essentially because of our deep respect for the Tinubu administration and the need for us to exercise caution caution and consider our children and everything but it’s appears that our patience is been taken as weakness.

“We believe that it has come to the time we let the governments know that we have been hungry and that things are not significantly better than where they were, and so we have ran out of patience and that is the message we are sending to the federal government. But its appears the only language governments understand is industrial action and regrettably we are back to the trenches.”

Also speaking, a lecturer and Academic Staff Representative, Governing Council FUO, Dr Juliet Teibowei, said: “The message is very simple, we are just like children that are tired of being malnourished. We are not well taken care of. The federal government should respond and do the needful so that lecturers can be happy and it will also translate to the work that we do in the classrooms for we to perform maximally.”