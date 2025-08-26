Welfare demands: Your loan offer is Greek gift, ASUU tells FG

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has described the loan proposal for its members by the federal government as a Greek gift which members are not keen to take.



This was the position of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, chapter of the union on Tuesday during a special Congress.



The union also voted to support all the steps and actions being proposed by the national leadership to ensure the demands of the union are met.



Addressing members who marched through the campus from the Main Gate, the Branch Chairman, Prof. Idowu Kehinde, said if the FG fulfils its promise of giving lecturers their dues, there would not be any need for members to run after any loan.



“The loans are to be guaranteed by our union. This is not necessary, the Governing Council of each university can give loans to our members based on our condition of service. If we are paid living wage and if all our allowances are paid as expected, who would want to go borrowing money. Let them do the needful and we are okay,” he said.

Details later