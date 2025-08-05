Peter Obi

Alwan Hassan, a northern chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the North will not vote for Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election because he is involved in alcohol importation.

Hassan, who made the remarks while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Tuesday.

“Who else do you think will defeat Asiwaju in 2027? Who? Peter Obi that was on your programme saying he wants the North to support him and in the same programme he was celebrating a brewery in Anambra State and being the biggest importer of alcohol,” Hassan said.

“And you want the North to vote for him? We will vote for a president that will import alcohol in the North?”

The APC stalwart questioned the logic of fielding a candidate whose business ventures, in his view, conflict with the region’s predominantly Muslim culture and values.

Obi, who has announced his intention to contest in the 2027 election with a one-term pledge, has consistently drawn criticism from APC figures since his declaration.

Speaking further, Hassan dismissed the opposition coalition formed on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a weak alliance driven by individual ambition rather than a united purpose.

“The ADC is a coalition of angry people with a strategy,” he said. “Everyone of them wants to be president. Asiwaju will be president.”

The opposition bloc, which includes key figures such as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai and others, has since its launch positioned itself as a potential alternative to the ruling APC in 2027.

But Hassan believes their efforts are futile. According to him, Tinubu’s administration will consolidate power and emerge victorious again in the next general elections.

“With the facts on the ground, President Tinubu will be re-elected in sha Allah,” he said.

Vanguard News