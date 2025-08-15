We won’t negotiate with bandits — Gov Lawal insists

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has reiterated his administration’s stance against negotiating with bandits, declaring that his government will never engage with those responsible for terrorizing the state.

The governor spoke on Thursday as he continued his visit to communities recently attacked by bandits.

Offering condolences to the affected communities, Lawal reaffirmed his commitment to restoring security and rebuilding affected areas.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor visited Kagara, Dan Isa and Kasuwar Daji in the Kauran Namoda Local Government Area.

He explained that the visit was part of a broader outreach to demonstrate solidarity with victims and assess the situation first-hand.

Addressing residents during the visit, Governor Lawal said, “Yesterday (Wednesday), I began a condolence tour to communities targeted by bandits.

“Since we couldn’t conclude the visit, we resumed today and reached three more communities. I met with residents and conveyed the government’s support and encouragement.

“Security remains the top priority of my administration. We are deploying every resource to protect lives and property across Zamfara.

“From the onset of my tenure, I made it clear: we will not negotiate with bandits. That position remains unchanged and will not change. These criminals have consistently shown no sincerity or remorse.

“I also observed the poor condition of roads leading to these communities. My administration will prioritize their rehabilitation to improve access and support local development,” the Governor said.

The statement noted further that Governor Lawal’s visits underscore his administration’s resolve to confront insecurity head-on, while also addressing infrastructural challenges that compound the vulnerability of rural communities.

Vanguard News