We won’t allow diversion of Osun LG funds – NULGE

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The members and leaders of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Osun State chapter have disclosed that it would not allow anyone to rob the state of local government funds through any legal shortcut.

The union also called on the Judiciary to remain firm in the face of an attempt by certain persons to force an accelerated hearing on a court case in Abuja under the guise of the court vacation in Osun State.

It would be recalled that the Attorney-General of Osun State had approached the Federal High Court to restrain the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Accountant-General of the Federation and others from diverting these funds to the sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen and Councillors, whose removal has already been affirmed by competent Courts of Law.

Speaking with newsmen at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Osun NULGE President, Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe said the AGF refused to respond, saying he did not receive court process despite that the bailiff delivered same to his office.

While querying the rationale behind the sudden rush by the Attorney-General of the Federation to move the matter to a vacation judge in Abuja, the union expressed concern over alleged plot to rob the local government councils of their legitimate funds using “judicial manoeuvres”.

According to him, the AGF had neglected the court processes before him since May this year, only for him to suddenly wake up and seek urgent hearing of the matter, and before a vacation judge in Abuja.

“Now months later, the 3rd Defendant – the Office of the Chief Law Officer of the Federation – has suddenly woken up, crying “urgency” and demanding that this matter be rushed and heard in Abuja during the Court vacation. We ask: Why the rush? Why Abuja? Why now? This so-called urgency is nothing but a self-created urgency.

“The defendants have been served since 16 May, 2025, yet they failed to act. Only the Central Bank filed a late response; the others did nothing. For them to now turn around in August to cry urgency is an insult to justice and due process.

“The funds in question belong to the Local Governments and by extension, to the ordinary people of Osun State. Hearing this matter at its originally scheduled time wil not deprive our people of their money. But rushing it now, during vacation, raises suspicious that certain powerful interests are desperate to subvert the will of the people and the judgment of the Courts.

“We, therefore, call on the judiciary to stand firm, to resist pressure and to refuse this application for vacation hearing. We call on all Nigerians to remain vigilant. And we warn: any attempt to rob the people of Osun State, particularly our members, through legal shortcuts will be resisted by all lawful means available”, he added.

Also, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in the state, Christopher Arapasopo charged both parties to refrain from self help, allow rule of law to prevail for workers to return to their stations.

The Federal Government had held funds due to the councils in the State over battle for control of the secretariats between the APC and PDP elected officials despite numerous court rulings on the matter since February this year.