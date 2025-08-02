We want people to taste the new Plateau – Gov Mutfwang

Calab Muftwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – For a state that has long grappled with insecurity and economic stagnation, Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s move to use wealth creation through agriculture to rewrite the Plateau story is beginning to unfold.

At a media parley on Tuesday in Jos, he outlined his administration’s roadmap for a secure, productive, and inclusive Plateau State, placing agriculture at the heart of economic revitalization.

With policies aimed at rebuilding livelihoods, restoring farmlands, and stimulating rural economies, the governor struck a tone of determination, showing that Plateau’s renewal begins with its people.

A key step in this move is the restructuring of the agriculture sector into two dedicated ministries: Agriculture and Livestock. This, he explained, was not just administrative but strategic, meant to unlock the full economic potential of crop and animal production in a way that benefits rural farmers and herders alike.

He announced plans to establish modern ranches to accommodate both local and exotic cattle breeds. The Friesian breed, known to produce up to 20 litres of milk per day, will be introduced into shared ranching systems, where herders can scientifically register and co-own livestock.

The initiative, he noted, will boost milk production and bring dignity, structure, and profitability to livestock farming.

“It’s about much more than milk. It’s about jobs for our youths, improved veterinary services, and lifting rural communities out of poverty,” he stated.

The State’s central abattoir is also to undergo major upgrades to meet international hygiene standards, with capacity to process up to 500 cattle daily.

Under the National Livestock Transformation Programme, ranches in the Wase and Kanam LGAs will support not just cattle rearing but other livestock enterprises, making agriculture viable for both subsistence and commercial producers.

Amid past violence and displacement, the administration has restored confidence. With support from the Agricultural Services and Training Centre (ASTC), over 900 hectares of land across Mangu, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi LGAs have been cultivated using improved seeds and tools.

To sustain these gains, the government invested ₦16 billion in dry and wet season farming inputs including fertilizers, herbicides, and machinery. The Plateau Agricultural Development Programme (PADP) has introduced high-value crops like coconut and oil palm to diversify income and promote agroforestry.

The partnerships with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture has also supported hundreds of maize, rice, and wheat farmers, all driven by a philosophy of sustainability and resilience.

Mutfwang’s vision also targets global market competitiveness. He revealed that Plateau’s unique produce, such as the Plateau potatoes and locally grown coffee, will soon be exported through the international cargo airport being planned in partnership with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“We want the world to taste Plateau. Our produce is unique, and it’s time we turned that uniqueness into prosperity,” he said.

He acknowledged the State’s troubled security history, but affirmed that government interventions and improved coordination among security outfits have begun yielding results.

“There is no local government currently under full control of bandits. With revitalized efforts like Operation Rainbow, more communities have returned, farming has resumed, and investor confidence is returning,” he said.

Infrastructure is also being addressed, with completion of inherited road projects making Plateau more accessible. He emphasized that infrastructure is being delivered equitably across religious and ethnic lines.

In education and health, progress has been made. Enrolment has increased in Plateau State University, Bokkos, and Plateau Polytechnic due to improved facilities and accreditation.

In health, the government established a diagnostic lab at Plateau Specialist Hospital, revitalized PLASCHEMA, and tackled counterfeit drugs through the State’s Drugs and Medical Commodities Agency.

Beyond the scorecard, the governor fielded questions and reaffirmed his commitment to accountability and citizen engagement.

Meanwhile, Ayuku Pwaspo, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, commended the Governor’s inclusive leadership and empathy.

She appealed for support to revive struggling media institutions, including the Plateau Radio Television Corporation, which last recruited in 2011, and the Plateau Publishing Corporation, which last recruited over 20 years ago.

As the session ended, Governor Mutfwang offered a message of hope saying, “We are not yet where we want to be, but we are firmly on course. Plateau is rising.”